Fittler's Fiery Defense: NSW Blues Players Urged to Stand Up for Laurie Daley (2026)

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Game II of the 2026 State of Origin series, Brad Fittler and Phil Gould have come to the defense of Laurie Daley, the embattled NSW coach. Amidst growing pressure and leaks from the NSW camp questioning Daley's leadership, Fittler and Gould have offered impassioned speeches, highlighting the challenges faced by non-NRL coaches in the Origin arena.

Fittler, in particular, has taken a strong stance, emphasizing the need for the Blues players to show respect and passion for their coach. He described Daley as the greatest player in the team's history, despite the team's recent struggles, and implored the players to stand up for him during the crucial match. Fittler's words were a call to action, urging the players to showcase their heart and dedication to the coach, especially in the opening 80 minutes of the game.

Gould, on the other hand, addressed the recent criticism of Daley, which he deemed unwarranted. He highlighted the pressure faced by non-NRL coaches, suggesting that even a coaching legend like Wayne Bennett would feel nervous in such a high-stakes role. Gould also criticized the media's treatment of Daley, calling out a reporter's question about his poor Origin record as 'nasty' and 'belittling'.

The tension between the media, the players, and the coach is palpable, with the report from Code Sports adding fuel to the fire. The article, described as 'personal' and a 'hit piece' by NRL 360 host Braith Anasta, cited multiple sources within the Blues camp, although no specific names were mentioned. This leak has undoubtedly created a challenging environment for Daley, who is already under pressure to perform.

As the series progresses, the focus shifts to the players' ability to support their coach and overcome the challenges presented by the media and public scrutiny. The outcome of Game II will not only determine the series' outcome but also highlight the delicate balance between player loyalty, media influence, and the coach's ability to lead under pressure.

Fittler's Fiery Defense: NSW Blues Players Urged to Stand Up for Laurie Daley (2026)
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