Fleetwood Mac's 'Big Love': The Song That Divided Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks (2026)

The Silent Battle in 'Big Love': When Fleetwood Mac’s Studio Became a War Zone

There’s something hauntingly poetic about Fleetwood Mac’s ability to turn personal chaos into timeless music. But what happens when that chaos spills into the studio, silencing one of its most iconic voices? Let’s talk about Big Love, the Tango in the Night opener that became a battleground for Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

The Song as a Battleground



On the surface, Big Love is a classic Buckingham track—raw, intense, and unapologetically his. That furious guitar line? Pure Lindsey. Those primal vocal shouts? All him. But here’s the twist: Stevie Nicks was there too, her backing vocals a subtle yet powerful counterpoint. Or at least, she was there—until Buckingham decided she wasn’t.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the behind-the-scenes power play. Producer Arthur Baker recalls Buckingham handing over the multi-track with a simple instruction: Do whatever you want. But when Baker amplified Nicks’ vocals, Buckingham’s response was swift and uncompromising: This is my song, not her song. Nicks’ voice was promptly drowned out in the final mix.

Personally, I think this moment encapsulates the band’s dysfunction in the late ’80s. Fleetwood Mac was no longer a cohesive unit but a collection of solo artists forced to share a stage. Nicks had already proven her solo star power with Bella Donna, and Buckingham was doubling down on his vision—even if it meant erasing her presence.

The Irony of Ownership



What many people don’t realize is that Big Love isn’t just a song; it’s a metaphor for the band’s struggle to balance individual egos with collective artistry. Buckingham’s insistence on controlling the track feels like a microcosm of his broader influence on Fleetwood Mac’s post-Rumours era. Remember Tusk? That was his vision too, and it nearly tore the band apart.

But here’s the irony: a decade later, when Buckingham performed Big Love live during The Dance tour, he finally acknowledged Nicks’ role. Her primal screams, once silenced in the studio, became an integral part of the song’s live rendition. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just a story about creative control—it’s about the inevitability of collaboration, even in the face of conflict.

The Unspoken Truth About Fleetwood Mac



One thing that immediately stands out is how Fleetwood Mac’s music has always been a reflection of their personal dramas. Rumours was a masterpiece born from heartbreak and betrayal. Tango in the Night, on the other hand, feels like a band trying to recapture its glory days while secretly wishing it could move on.

From my perspective, Big Love is the perfect example of this tension. It’s a song that sounds complete on its own, but its true power lies in what’s missing—Stevie Nicks’ voice. Buckingham’s decision to exclude her wasn’t just about artistic vision; it was a symbolic act of dominance in a relationship that had long been defined by power struggles.

What This Really Suggests



This raises a deeper question: Can a song truly belong to one person when it’s born from a shared experience? Fleetwood Mac’s legacy is built on the interplay between its members, both on and off the stage. Buckingham and Nicks, in particular, have always been each other’s creative foils—their best work emerges from the friction between them.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how Big Love evolved over time. In the studio, it was Buckingham’s solo statement. Live, it became a dialogue between him and Nicks. What this really suggests is that even when they tried to shut each other out, their connection was too strong to ignore.

The Broader Implications



If we zoom out, Big Love isn’t just a Fleetwood Mac story—it’s a universal tale about art, ego, and the cost of collaboration. How many bands have imploded because one member refused to share the spotlight? How many songs have lost their soul because of creative control?

In my opinion, what makes Fleetwood Mac unique is their willingness to let their messiness show. They didn’t just make music; they made therapy sessions public. And that’s why, decades later, we’re still dissecting every lyric, every guitar riff, and every silent vocal track.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on Big Love, I’m struck by its duality. It’s a song about love, but it’s also a song about ownership. It’s Lindsey Buckingham’s masterpiece, but it’s also Stevie Nicks’ ghost. And that’s the beauty of Fleetwood Mac—they never let us forget that even the greatest art is born from chaos.

So, the next time you listen to Big Love, pay attention to the silence. Because in that silence, you’ll hear the story of a band that couldn’t live with or without each other. And isn’t that the most Fleetwood Mac thing of all?