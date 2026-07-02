Floor Jansen's New Solo Single 'Run' - Official Release Date and Details (2026)

NIGHTWISH's Floor Jansen is set to release her new solo single, 'Run', on Friday, June 26th, marking a significant moment in her solo career. This release comes on the heels of her debut album, 'Paragon', which showcased her impressive vocal range and diverse musical style. The single is a powerful statement about self-acceptance and embracing one's true self, a theme that resonates deeply with Jansen's personal journey.

Jansen's path to this moment has been both inspiring and challenging. In November 2022, she announced that she was cancer-free after a brave battle with breast cancer, a battle that required surgery and a significant amount of strength. This personal triumph is a testament to her resilience and determination, and it has undoubtedly shaped her perspective on life and art.

The single's cover artwork, shared on June 20th, features a striking image that hints at the themes of the song. The release of 'Run' is a natural progression from her solo album, 'Paragon', which explored a range of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads, all influenced by her diverse musical background.

Jansen's journey in the music industry is a remarkable one. Starting at just 16 years old with AFTER FOREVER, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, she has since released five albums with them before the group disbanded in 2009. Her next venture, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member in 2013. Her time with NIGHTWISH has been a significant part of her career, with the band's first album featuring her as lead singer, 'Endless Forms Most Beautiful', landing in the Top 10s around the world.

Jansen's impact extends beyond her musical achievements. In 2019, she participated in the Dutch TV show 'Beste Zangers', where she scored a hit with 'Phantom Of The Opera' and was recognized with a Dutch Popprijs award. Her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented artist.

The release of 'Run' is a celebration of Jansen's growth as an artist and a person. It is a testament to her ability to create music that is both personal and universally relatable. As she continues to explore her solo career, fans can expect more powerful and meaningful releases that will further solidify her place in the music industry.