Florida College Seized by DeSantis in ‘Anti-Woke’ Push to Triple in Size (2026)

The recent takeover of the University of South Florida's (USF) Sarasota-Manatee campus by the New College of Florida, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, has sparked intense debate and raised critical questions about the future of higher education in Florida. This move, which has been described as a 'grift' by a leading Florida Democrat, marks a significant shift in the state's educational landscape and highlights the growing tension between conservative and progressive values in academia. In this article, I will delve into the complexities of this situation, offering my analysis and commentary on the implications for students, faculty, and the broader community.

A Political Takeover

The decision to transfer the 32-acre, 2,000-student facility from USF to New College, a liberal arts college with a strong conservative bent, has been met with almost universal opposition. The campus, which boasts a new six-story residential hall and a $44 million student center, is being acquired to triple the size of New College, which currently has 900 students. This expansion is part of Governor DeSantis' broader 'anti-woke' agenda, which aims to reshape higher education in Florida according to conservative principles.

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the extent to which it reflects the political polarization in the United States. Governor DeSantis, a hard-right Republican, has been accused of bypassing normal legislative protocols to push through this takeover. This raises a deeper question about the role of politics in education and the potential for executive power to shape the future of higher learning.

The Impact on Students and Faculty

The impact of this move on students and faculty is profound. The USF Sarasota-Manatee campus serves a diverse group of students, offering popular programs in nursing, tourism, and hospitality. Lucie Lapovsky, a higher education consultant and one of the signatories on a letter to state lawmakers, emphasizes the importance of these programs for the local community. She notes that the campus provides opportunities for students who graduated from local high schools and older residents going back to college, particularly in a big tourist area like Sarasota.

In my opinion, the loss of the USF campus will significantly disrupt the educational landscape in the region. The 'teach-out' period, during which programs will continue to operate, may provide some relief, but the long-term implications are concerning. Students enrolled in USF programs will have to find alternative institutions, and the local economy may suffer as a result of the loss of these popular programs.

The New College Conundrum

New College, which has been described as a 'vanity project' by critics, has faced its own set of challenges. The college has been accused of being apolitical, but its sudden hard-right turn has raised questions about its values. The appointment of Richard Corcoran, a close ally of Governor DeSantis, as president with a $1.2 million salary package, has been particularly controversial. Corcoran has insisted that New College is apolitical, but critics argue that the college's recent actions, such as commissioning a statue of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, and purging diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, suggest otherwise.

What makes this situation especially interesting is the tension between academic freedom and political influence. New College's transformation under Governor DeSantis' watch raises concerns about the potential for political interference in academic decision-making. This is a critical issue, as it could have far-reaching implications for the independence and integrity of higher education institutions.

The Broader Implications

The takeover of the USF campus by New College has broader implications for the state of Florida and the future of higher education. It reflects a growing trend of conservative states seeking to reshape education according to their values. This move could set a precedent for other states to follow, potentially leading to a more polarized educational landscape.

From my perspective, this situation highlights the importance of academic freedom and the need for institutions to remain independent from political influence. It also underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in higher education, as well as the need for transparency and accountability in decision-making processes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the takeover of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus by New College is a complex and controversial issue. It reflects the growing tension between conservative and progressive values in academia and raises critical questions about the future of higher education in Florida. As we move forward, it is essential to consider the impact on students, faculty, and the broader community, and to work towards a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape. Personally, I believe that this situation serves as a wake-up call for the need to protect academic freedom and ensure that higher education remains a beacon of knowledge and understanding in an increasingly polarized world.