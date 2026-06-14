Florida's Water Crisis: How Drought Threatens Brevard's Growth and What's Being Done (2026)

Brevard County's future growth is in jeopardy due to long-term water supply concerns, despite recent rain. The region's water supply is a significant issue for the expanding space industry and future development, with the worst drought in 25 years straining the region's aquifer and the St. Johns River. This has led to soaring water and sewer costs, with Brevard County facing $800 million in water/sewer upgrades in the next several years. The county's population is projected to grow by up to 165,000 residents by 2050, adding to the challenge of keeping water ample, affordable, and clean. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Trump Administration has proposed to partially rescind and/or delay some of the Biden-era PFAS rules or extend the deadlines utilities have for meeting them from 2029 to 2031. This could have significant implications for the region's water supply and infrastructure. The St. Johns River Water Management District has been warning for a quarter-century that Central Florida water customers face expensive days of reckoning due to the scarcity of cheap, easy-to-access groundwater. By 2045, groundwater demand is expected to hit 856 million daily gallons, creating a regional shortfall of about 96 million gallons per day if no alternative water projects are built. This is a significant concern for the region's long-term growth and development. The situation is further complicated by the fact that local utilities pulling too much groundwater can lead to salt water intrusion into wells, making water more expensive to treat and SJRWMD groundwater-use permits tougher to get. The Edgewater Wetland Park is an example of using reclaimed wastewater to help offset excess groundwater withdrawals expected to accelerate in north Brevard and southern Volusia counties. The park will redirect up to 3 million gallons per day of excess reclaimed water to fuel harmful algal blooms that kill fish, manatees, and other wildlife. The Edgewater Wetland Park is a piece of the larger Farmton plan, which includes thousands of acres of wetlands set aside in permanent conservation easements to guard water supply and quality. However, some conservationists fear the future development pressure will be too much for that to work. The St. Johns River Water Management District board members echoed that sentiment on January 13, just before approving a milestone permit for Ormond Beach to increase its groundwater use from 8.5 million to 10 million daily gallons through 2036, to meet a projected 37% increase in population. The city's expansion of its reclaimed water system will ease future groundwater use on lawns, leaving more for taps. Residents and businesses now use about 77% of the city's reclaimed water. The rest is discharged into the Halifax River. The city plans to build a surface/reclaimed water storage reservoir by 2030 to prevent that wasted water and excess nutrients that spur toxic algal blooms. The Taylor Creek Reservoir is another project that aims to strengthen water-supply reliability and support long-term growth across central and northeast Florida. The reservoir provides drinking water to communities in Brevard County and irrigation water for farming. The overall project could eventually deliver up to 54 million gallons per day of additional potable water, enough for 180,000 more homes. However, the region's water supply concerns are likely to persist, and the need for innovative technologies and conservation efforts will continue to be a priority for the region's long-term sustainability.
Florida's Water Crisis: How Drought Threatens Brevard's Growth and What's Being Done (2026)
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