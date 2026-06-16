Flyers Draft Target: J.P. Hurlbert, Kyle Palmieri 'Type of Player' (2026)

The Philadelphia Flyers, fresh off a playoff run, are gearing up for the 2026 NHL Draft, a pivotal moment in their rebuild. With the 21st overall pick, they aim to bolster their roster, focusing on players with potential and a proven track record of success. One such player is J.P. Hurlbert, a winger with a goal-scoring prowess that has scouts buzzing. Standing at 6-foot tall and weighing 183 pounds, Hurlbert is a right-shooting forward who has already made a name for himself in the WHL. His ability to find the back of the net, coupled with his guile and confidence, makes him an attractive prospect. Despite not possessing elite speed or size, Hurlbert's understanding of the game and his ability to get open in the offensive zone make him a valuable asset. His performance in the WHL, where he led all rookies in goals and points, further cements his potential as an NHL player. The Flyers, known for their strategic approach to drafting, are seeking a player who can contribute immediately and have a long-term impact. Hurlbert's style of play, reminiscent of Kyle Palmieri, a 35-year-old veteran with a proven track record of success, fits this bill perfectly. Palmieri, with his 925 career NHL games and multiple 30-goal seasons, serves as a model for Hurlbert's potential. The Flyers, with their limited picks this year, are looking for value and impact. Hurlbert, ranked highly by NHL Central Scouting and other reputable sources, offers a combination of skill and potential that could be a game-changer for the team. His addition to the Flyers' prospect pool would provide a much-needed boost to their goal-scoring capabilities, complementing existing talent like Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, Matvei Michkov, Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, and Nikita Grebenkin. As the draft approaches, the Flyers are poised to make a significant impact, and Hurlbert could be the key to their success in the upcoming season.