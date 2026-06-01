Flyers' Free Agent Targets: Unlocking Potential in the 2026 NHL Draft Class (2026)

The NHL's Hidden Free Agency Market: Why the Flyers Should Think Beyond the Obvious

The NHL Draft is always a spectacle, but what often goes unnoticed is the quiet drama unfolding in the shadows: the expiration of draft rights for players who never signed entry-level contracts. This year, as teams gear up for the 2026 Draft, a handful of players from the 2022 and 2024 classes are set to become unrestricted free agents. It’s a peculiar corner of the hockey world, one that’s easy to overlook but ripe with potential. Personally, I think this is where savvy teams like the Philadelphia Flyers could find hidden gems—players who, for one reason or another, slipped through the cracks but still have the upside to make an impact.

The Unseen Opportunity

What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges the traditional narrative of player development. These aren’t undrafted free agents; they’re players who were once deemed worthy of a draft pick but never quite fit into their original team’s plans. It’s like finding a rare book in a thrift store—its value isn’t immediately obvious, but with the right eye, it could be a treasure. For the Flyers, this could be a low-risk, high-reward strategy, especially under the leadership of GM Danny Briere, who seems to have a knack for spotting untapped potential.

Hunter Laing: The Big-Bodied Center with Untapped Potential

One player who immediately stands out is Hunter Laing, a 6’6” center drafted by Calgary in the sixth round of 2024. Laing’s size is undeniable, and his 55-point season with the Saskatoon Blades in 2025-26 shows he’s got the offensive chops to match. But here’s the catch: his foot speed is a concern. What many people don’t realize is that the Flyers have a history of developing players with similar limitations. If you take a step back and think about it, this could be a perfect fit. Laing’s willingness to play in high-traffic areas and his potential to improve under the right coaching could make him a steal.

Simon Forsmark: A Defensive Puzzle Piece?

Then there’s Simon Forsmark, a stay-at-home defenseman drafted by Carolina in 2022. Forsmark isn’t going to light up the scoreboard, but his mobility and reliability make him an intriguing option. What’s especially interesting here is his connection to the Flyers—he was part of the trade package that brought Tony DeAngelo to Philadelphia. In my opinion, signing Forsmark would be a symbolic move, a way to turn a past misstep into a future asset. It’s not just about his skills; it’s about the narrative of redemption.

Kasper Kulonummi: The Finnish Blueliner on the Rise

Kasper Kulonummi, a third-round pick by Nashville, is another player worth watching. His development in the Finnish Elite League has been steady, and his ability to handle pro pace and move the puck cleanly suggests he could be a solid second-unit defender. From my perspective, Kulonummi is the kind of player who might not make headlines now but could become a reliable piece in a few years. The Flyers could sign him at a relatively low cost and let him develop in Lehigh Valley—a smart, patient move for a team building for the future.

Albin Sundin: The Defensive Specialist

Albin Sundin, drafted by Edmonton in 2024, is a bit of a wildcard. He’s a defensive-minded blueliner with a physical edge, but his passing game needs work. What this really suggests is that Sundin is a project player—someone who could thrive with the right coaching and development. Personally, I think the Flyers could take a chance on him as a depth option, especially if they believe his weaknesses are correctable. It’s a gamble, but one that could pay off if he finds his footing in North America.

The Broader Implications

This raises a deeper question: Why do so many drafted players end up in this situation? Is it a failure of development, a mismatch of expectations, or simply bad luck? In my opinion, it’s a combination of all three. But what’s clear is that this hidden free agency market is a testament to the NHL’s complexity. It’s not just about drafting the best players; it’s about finding the right players for your system and giving them the tools to succeed.

Final Thoughts

For the Flyers, this could be an opportunity to think outside the box. Instead of chasing big-name free agents or relying solely on their draft picks, they could build depth by taking calculated risks on players like Laing, Forsmark, Kulonummi, and Sundin. A detail that I find especially interesting is how this approach aligns with Briere’s philosophy of rebuilding through patience and pragmatism. It’s not flashy, but it could be effective.

If you ask me, the real story here isn’t just about these four players—it’s about the larger trend of teams rethinking how they evaluate and develop talent. This market is a reminder that success in the NHL isn’t always about who you draft, but how you nurture the players who might have been overlooked. And for the Flyers, that could be the key to their future.