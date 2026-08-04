Former Huskers' NBA Summer League Wrap-Up: Training Camp Invitations and Beyond (2026)

The NBA Summer League has come to a close, and the spotlight now shifts to the upcoming training camps for these former Nebraska basketball stars. It's an exciting time for these players, as they look to secure their place in the NBA or continue their professional journey in the G League.

The Rise of Former Huskers

Brice Williams, a standout performer in the Summer League, has certainly caught the attention of many. His impressive stats, including an average of 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, showcase his ability to perform at an NBA level. Williams' performance against Phoenix and Cleveland was particularly noteworthy, as he demonstrated his offensive prowess and ability to create opportunities. With an invitation to Detroit's training camp, Williams has a real chance to make an impact and secure a roster spot.

One of the most intriguing stories from the Summer League is Rienk Mast's emergence as a surprise package. Mast, an undrafted forward, averaged an impressive 15.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, tying for sixth in rebounding. His double-double performances, coupled with his improved athleticism and basketball IQ, have strengthened his case for a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. Mast's journey is a testament to the power of hard work and determination.

Sam Hoiberg, another former Husker, made his professional debut with the Phoenix Suns. While his offensive output was limited, Hoiberg's defensive prowess and hustle were on full display. His matchup against Williams was a highlight for Nebraska fans, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of these players. Hoiberg's invitation to training camp is a chance to prove himself and secure a two-way or G League contract.

Josiah Allick, who helped the Greensboro Swarm win the G League championship, also received a Summer League invitation. Allick's physicality and rebounding skills were on display, and he will continue his pursuit of NBA opportunities through the G League. His dedication and hard work could pay off, as he aims to make a name for himself in the league.

A New Chapter Begins

As the Summer League wraps up, the focus now shifts to training camps, which begin in late September. Williams and Mast, in particular, have enhanced their NBA prospects, while Hoiberg and Allick will continue their journey through training camps and the G League. It's an exciting time for these players, and their hard work and talent will undoubtedly shape their future careers.

Personally, I find it fascinating how these former college athletes are making their mark in the professional league. Their stories inspire and remind us of the power of perseverance and the potential that lies within each individual. It's a privilege to witness their journeys and see how they contribute to the rich tapestry of the NBA.