Former Patriots Cornerback Signs With Cowboys After UFL Stint (2026)

Ameer Speed, the former New England Patriots cornerback, is making a surprising move to the Dallas Cowboys. This decision comes after Speed's impressive performance in the UFL, where he played for the Houston Gamblers. With a strong showing in just five games, Speed caught the attention of NFL teams, and the Cowboys decided to sign him.

Speed's journey to the NFL began with the Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was released from the team in October of the same year, playing in just five games. Despite this setback, Speed's talent was evident, and he quickly found a new home in the UFL.

The UFL provided Speed with an opportunity to showcase his skills, and he did not disappoint. In just five games, he recorded an impressive 5 passes defended (PBU) and 14 tackles for loss (TKL). This performance clearly demonstrated his ability to contribute to a team's success.

Speed's move to the Cowboys is an interesting development, as it showcases the potential for players to find new opportunities outside of the NFL. The Cowboys, known for their strong defense, may benefit from Speed's experience and talent. However, it remains to be seen how he will fit into the team's existing dynamics.

This signing also highlights the importance of the UFL as a platform for players to showcase their skills and potentially find new opportunities. The league has gained recognition as a viable alternative to the NFL, providing a chance for players to prove their worth and attract the attention of NFL teams.

In my opinion, Speed's move to the Cowboys is a strategic decision for both parties. For Speed, it provides an opportunity to continue his NFL career and potentially establish himself as a key player. For the Cowboys, it offers a chance to strengthen their defense and add a player with experience and talent.

What makes this move particularly fascinating is the potential for Speed to contribute to the Cowboys' success. With his impressive performance in the UFL, he has proven his ability to make an impact. However, the challenge for him will be to adapt to the NFL's higher level of competition and establish himself as a consistent performer.

In conclusion, Ameer Speed's signing with the Dallas Cowboys is an intriguing development in the NFL. It showcases the potential for players to find new opportunities outside of the NFL and highlights the importance of the UFL as a platform for talent. As Speed embarks on this new chapter, he will undoubtedly face challenges, but his performance in the UFL suggests that he has the skills to succeed at the highest level.