Former Reality TV Stars Turn Political Candidates (2026)

The world of reality TV, often dismissed as unserious and dramatic, is now training political candidates. This unexpected crossover is a fascinating development, and it's worth exploring why. Luke Gulbranson, a former star of Bravo's "Summer House" and "Winter House," is running for Congress in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. His journey from reality TV to politics is not unique. Farrah Abraham, a former MTV star, is vying for a position on the Austin City Council, and Spencer Pratt, the infamous 'villain' from "The Hills," is seeking the mayoralty of Los Angeles. These individuals are leveraging their reality TV experience to launch political careers, and it's intriguing to analyze why this works.

One key factor is the transferable skills that reality TV stars possess. David Bresenham, an executive producer and lecturer at Stanford, argues that these stars have already mastered the art of navigating conflict, working with cameras, and dealing with public backlash. They understand how to present ideas succinctly and interact well with cameras, which are essential skills in politics. Bresenham believes that reality TV stars have the resilience and adaptability needed to withstand the challenges of political campaigns.

Gulbranson, for instance, embraces his reality TV persona as a source of strength. He acknowledges that his time on TV has given him thick skin, a crucial asset in politics. He sees his role on "Summer House" as a preparation for the harsh realities of political campaigning. However, he also recognizes the difference between the impact of reality TV and politics. While his TV persona may be judged and edited, his political career affects real people's lives, making it a more serious endeavor.

The relatable nature of reality TV stars is another advantage. Bresenham points out that voters often vote for people they want to have a beer with, and reality TV stars have already spent time in the public eye. This familiarity can make them more accessible and relatable to voters, even if they don't agree with their political positions. This is evident in Pratt's approach, as he distances himself from political parties, presenting himself as an independent figure who cares about the city.

However, there are also potential pitfalls. Reality TV often involves drama and conflict, which may not translate well to the more nuanced and serious world of politics. The constant judgment and public scrutiny can be challenging, and the transition to a more measured and respectful political discourse might be difficult. Despite this, the crossover from reality TV to politics continues to gain traction, and it's an interesting development in the world of politics, offering a new breed of candidates with unique backgrounds and perspectives.