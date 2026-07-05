The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to draft Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft has been a topic of much debate and analysis. In my opinion, the move was a risky one, but one that could have potentially paid off if the team had the foresight to develop him properly. As an expert in the field, I believe that the Steelers' approach to quarterback selection is a reflection of their long-standing strategy of avoiding the draft's top picks. This strategy, while seemingly prudent, has also led to a lack of consistent franchise quarterbacks over the years.

The Steelers' decision to pass on drafting Dan Marino in 1983, in favor of a different player, is a prime example of this approach. Similarly, their choice to draft Pickett over other prospects in 2022 was a bold move that could have been justified if the team had a clear plan to develop him into a starter. However, the fact that Pickett has now been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and is currently a backup to Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers' depth chart raises questions about the Steelers' strategy.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Steelers' reluctance to invest in high-profile quarterbacks. This is evident in their decision to pass on Marino and their current situation with Pickett. The team's approach is a reflection of their desire to avoid the risks associated with drafting high-profile quarterbacks, while also not wanting to invest in the development of a potential franchise signal-caller. This strategy, while understandable, has also led to a lack of consistent success at the quarterback position.

From my perspective, the Steelers' decision to draft Pickett was a gamble that could have paid off if the team had the resources and the vision to develop him into a starter. However, the fact that he is now a backup on another team suggests that the Steelers' approach to quarterback selection and development needs to be re-evaluated. The team's strategy of avoiding the draft's top picks and not investing in high-profile quarterbacks has led to a cycle of mediocrity at the quarterback position.

In my opinion, the Steelers need to take a more proactive approach to quarterback development. This could involve investing in a high-profile quarterback in the draft or through free agency, and then providing the necessary resources and support to develop them into a starter. The team's current strategy of avoiding the draft's top picks and not investing in high-profile quarterbacks has not led to success, and it is time for a change.

What many people don't realize is that the Steelers' approach to quarterback selection and development is a reflection of their long-standing culture and values. The team has a history of being conservative and avoiding risk, which has led to a lack of consistent success at the quarterback position. However, this approach is not sustainable in the long term, and the team needs to re-evaluate its strategy to ensure that it can compete for championships in the future.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Steelers' decision to draft Pickett was a reflection of their long-standing strategy of avoiding the draft's top picks. While this approach may have been prudent in the past, it is no longer working, and the team needs to make a change. The Steelers need to invest in a high-profile quarterback and provide the necessary resources and support to develop them into a starter. Only then can they break the cycle of mediocrity at the quarterback position and compete for championships in the future.