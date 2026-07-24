Fort Pierre's Historic Sculptures: Unveiling the Stories of the Past (2026)

The city of Fort Pierre is about to embark on an artistic journey, one that will leave a lasting impression on its landscape and the hearts of its residents. This small town is taking a big step towards celebrating its history and culture through the power of sculpture.

Unveiling a Vision

On July 3rd, 2026, Fort Pierre will reveal two monumental sculptures that will forever change its skyline. These artistic masterpieces, "Dupree" by John Lopez and "Water Carrying Woman" by Matthew Lanz, are more than just statues; they are symbols of the city's rich heritage and a testament to the power of art to preserve and honor the past.

The Bison's Legacy

"Dupree" is a majestic tribute to the American bison and the vision of Frederick Dupris and Mary Ann Dupris. Their story, one of conservation and preservation, is a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting our natural heritage. The sculpture, placed at the corner of Island Drive and Highway 14, will serve as a constant reminder of the couple's legacy and the bison's crucial role in the region's history. Personally, I find it fascinating how a few orphan calves could grow into a herd that shaped the landscape and inspired a community.

A Woman's Sacred Journey

"Water Carrying Woman" is a captivating fountain sculpture that tells the story of a Lakota woman's deep connection to the earth's life-giving water. The artist, Matthew Lanz, has beautifully captured the essence of this sacred tie, with the woman holding a bison bladder vessel from which water flows. This statue, positioned near the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, will stand as a powerful symbol of the region's indigenous culture and its deep respect for nature. What many people don't realize is that these sculptures are not just about the past; they are a bridge to understanding and appreciating the present and future of Fort Pierre.

A Trail of Art

These sculptures are part of a larger vision, the Tatanka Trail project, funded by a significant federal grant. The trail, which includes a pedestrian bridge connecting Fort Pierre and Pierre, is an invitation to explore and appreciate the beauty of the region. It's an initiative that showcases the city's commitment to enhancing its cultural offerings and creating a unique experience for visitors and locals alike. If you take a step back and think about it, this project is not just about art; it's about community building and economic development.

A City's Transformation

The Fort Pierre Sculpture Committee, a part of the Future Fort Pierre organization, is driving this artistic revolution. Their mission is clear: to improve and enrich the city's cultural landscape. With each sculpture, they are writing a new chapter in Fort Pierre's story, one that will be remembered for generations. This initiative raises a deeper question: how can art shape and define a community's identity? It's a fascinating exploration of the intersection of art, history, and community development.

A Lasting Impact

As these sculptures take their place in Fort Pierre, they will become iconic landmarks, beloved by locals and a source of curiosity and inspiration for visitors. They will spark conversations, educate, and leave a lasting impression on all who encounter them. In my opinion, this is the true power of public art: its ability to engage, inspire, and connect us to our shared history and culture.

The unveiling of these sculptures is not just an event; it's a celebration of Fort Pierre's past, present, and future. It's a testament to the city's vision and its commitment to creating a vibrant, culturally rich community. So, mark your calendars for July 3rd, and be a part of this historic moment in Fort Pierre's journey.