Fox's Summer 2026 Lineup: Premieres, Returns, and More! (2026)

Get ready for a summer packed with exciting TV shows as Fox unveils its 2026 summer schedule, offering a mix of returning favorites and new seasons to keep viewers entertained. From reality TV competitions to celebrity-filled challenges, there's something for everyone.

Summer Primetime Lineup

As we gear up for the World Cup, Fox is wrapping up its spring season with a few finales and hiatuses. But fear not, because the network has a whole new slate of shows ready to take center stage.

One of the highlights is the return of "American Dad!" on June 21st, with a double episode premiere. This long-running animated series is sure to bring laughter and entertainment to viewers.

July brings even more excitement with the midseason returns of "The 1% Club" and "The Quiz With Balls," offering a fun and competitive twist to your Monday nights.

For food enthusiasts, "MasterChef" returns on July 15th, followed by the series premiere of "Nation's Dumbest." This unique competition show hosted by Jack Whitehall promises to showcase celebrities in a whole new light as they battle it out to avoid the title of the nation's dumbest.

Reality TV and Culinary Adventures

The culinary world takes center stage with the return of "Kitchen Nightmares," as Gordon Ramsay embarks on a mission to save struggling restaurants across the Midwest. This season promises to be an intense and emotional journey.

And let's not forget about the long-running game show "Beat Shazam," hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne. This summer, the show celebrates its 100th episode with themed installments, adding a fun twist to the classic format.

A Summer of Entertainment

Fox's summer schedule offers a diverse range of programming, catering to various interests. From reality TV competitions to animated comedies and culinary adventures, there's something to keep everyone entertained.

As we dive into the summer months, it's exciting to see how these shows will unfold and capture the attention of viewers. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh concepts, Fox is sure to deliver a memorable summer of television.

So, mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and get ready for a summer filled with laughter, competition, and culinary delights!