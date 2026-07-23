France's World Cup Heartbreak: Media Reactions and Player Criticisms (2026)

The recent World Cup bronze-medal match between France and England has sparked intense debate and criticism among French media and fans, with a particular focus on the performance of Kylian Mbappé and Rayan Cherki. The French team's defeat by England, a team that had just suffered a semi-final loss to Argentina, has raised questions about the team's resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Daniel Riolo, a prominent sports pundit, voiced his frustration with the French team's performance, questioning why they couldn't match England's ability to recover from their own defeat. He argued that the English team, despite losing in the last minute, managed to turn the game around in the final ten minutes, whereas France seemed to lack the mental fortitude to do so.

Riolo's criticism extended to Kylian Mbappé, who used the excuse that France was simply 'human' after the loss. Riolo dismissed this explanation, emphasizing that the French team was outclassed by Spain and failed to show the same resilience as England. He stated, 'We're human? No, Kylian, we don't give a damn about that.'

Rayan Cherki, a Manchester City player, also faced scrutiny for his performance and attitude. Despite being handed a rare start against England, he was substituted at half-time after appearing to argue with coach Didier Deschamps during a drinks break. Cherki's performance was rated poorly by several media outlets, with L'Equipe and RMC giving him a two out of 10 rating. Florent Gautreau, a journalist, added to the criticism, stating that Cherki had 'never been good' and predicting a potential falling out with incoming manager Zinedine Zidane if his attitude doesn't improve.

The French media's harsh reaction highlights the high expectations and standards set for the French national team, especially after Didier Deschamps's successful tenure. The team's inability to match England's resilience and performance has sparked a national discussion about the team's mental strength and ability to cope with pressure.

This incident raises deeper questions about the French team's character and their ability to handle setbacks. It also underscores the importance of mental fortitude in high-pressure situations, a trait that the French team may need to develop to reach the heights expected of them on the international stage.