Free Agent Bats: Who's Improving Their Stock for the Upcoming Offseason? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of baseball and explore the intriguing topic of free agency. The upcoming offseason's free agent class has been a bit of a letdown, to say the least. It's a weak bunch, and the absence of a strong headline act makes it even more underwhelming.

One name that initially stood out was Tarik Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner. However, his recent elbow surgery has put a dampener on things, and it's a reminder that even the best players are vulnerable to injury.

The question arises: who among these impending free agents is actually improving their stock and making a case for a lucrative contract?

The Struggling Stars

It's been a tough year for many of the top names. Skubal's surgery is a concern, and his return, though sooner than expected, won't result in another Cy Young award. Bo Bichette, despite having the option to opt out of his Mets contract, is struggling with a batting average of just .225. Trevor Rogers, another big name, has an ERA of nearly 7.00 through nine starts, which is far from impressive.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a terrific May, but it's a case of too little, too late after an awful April. And Tatsuya Imai, who arrived with a lot of hype, has an ERA of 6.17 through his first six MLB starts, which is a far cry from the mega-deal he might have been hoping for.

The Rising Bats

Amidst the struggles, there are a few bats that are trending in the right direction. One such player is Brandon Lowe, a 31-year-old second baseman with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lowe's acquisition by the Pirates has proven to be a shrewd move, as he's in the midst of a career-best season.

Lowe has already belted 14 home runs in just 51 games, and his improved strikeout-to-walk profile is a significant factor. He's walking more and striking out less, which is a welcome change from his recent trend. His in-zone contact rate has improved, and he's still managing to hit the ball hard.

The key for Lowe will be durability. He's played in only 64% of possible games over the last three seasons, so staying healthy will be crucial. If he can maintain his current pace and flirt with 40 home runs, he'll undoubtedly be a top contender for a lucrative multi-year deal.

However, even if his power output cools down, Lowe has already improved his stock significantly. The open market in baseball often undervalues pure second basemen, especially those in their early 30s. Lowe will face an uphill battle, but his performance so far gives him a fighting chance.

Final Thoughts

The upcoming free agent class may be weak, but it's not without its intriguing stories. Brandon Lowe's resurgence is a prime example of how a player can turn things around and improve their stock. It's a reminder that baseball is a game of constant evolution, and players can always find ways to adapt and thrive.

As we await the updated Free Agent Power Rankings, it's clear that Lowe is a name to watch. His performance this season could set a new standard for second basemen in the open market, and that's an exciting prospect for baseball fans and analysts alike.