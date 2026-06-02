French Open 2026: Katie Boulter's Journey Ends, No Brits Left in Singles (2026)

The French Open 2026 singles draw has seen a significant development as Katie Boulter's exit means no British players are left in the singles competition. Boulter, who had reached the second round, was taken to three sets by teenage American wildcard Akasha Urhobo, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament. Her performance on Monday was characterized by poor serving and groundstroke errors, with 35 unforced errors, including seven double faults, to 24 winners. This loss is particularly notable as Boulter has struggled on clay throughout her career, only winning her first WTA-Tour level match on the surface in 2025. Despite this, she remains optimistic, citing her first clay-court win last year and her recent progress. Boulter's struggle on clay is a common challenge for many players, and her determination to improve is commendable. However, her exit from the French Open means that no British players are left in the singles competition, which is a disappointment for the nation's tennis fans. The loss of Boulter also raises questions about the strength of British tennis and the need for continued investment in the sport. In my opinion, the French Open has always been a challenging tournament for British players, and the absence of any British players in the singles draw is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the sport in the UK. The loss of Boulter is a setback for British tennis, but it also presents an opportunity for the sport to reflect on its strategy and invest in the development of young players. The future of British tennis depends on the ability of players like Boulter to overcome their challenges and achieve success on the international stage. Personally, I think that the French Open is a crucial tournament for British tennis, and the absence of any British players in the singles draw is a wake-up call for the sport. The loss of Boulter is a disappointment, but it also presents an opportunity for the sport to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of tennis. The future of British tennis is uncertain, but with the right support and investment, it is possible for the sport to thrive and produce successful players like Boulter.