From Dropout to International Hockey Star: Iona Harrison's Story (2026)

Finding Your Tribe: How Niche Sports Can Transform Lives

There’s something profoundly moving about stories like Iona Harrison’s. Here’s a young woman who, just a few years ago, felt excluded from sports entirely, only to find herself representing Great Britain on an international stage. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges our assumptions about athletic success. We often think of sports as a domain reserved for the naturally gifted or the relentlessly competitive. But Iona’s journey suggests something far more nuanced: sometimes, it’s about finding the right sport, not just any sport.

Iona’s story begins with a familiar narrative: feeling left out. Football, a sport she once loved, became a source of frustration when she was consistently overlooked during trials. Personally, I think this is where many young athletes lose their way. Mainstream sports can be unforgiving, with narrow definitions of talent and success. But what if the problem isn’t the athlete—it’s the system?

Enter Power Through Sport, an organization that’s been quietly revolutionizing how we think about athletic engagement. Their focus on “alternative and minority sports” isn’t just about offering something different; it’s about creating spaces where young people can belong. Iona’s experience with roller-skating hockey is a perfect example. “I found my people,” she said. That phrase stuck with me. In a world where fitting in often feels like a battle, finding your tribe can be life-changing.

What many people don’t realize is how niche sports can act as a gateway to broader personal growth. Iona’s confidence didn’t just grow because she became good at hockey; it grew because she found a community that valued her for who she was. This raises a deeper question: why do we limit young people to the sports that are most visible or popular? If you take a step back and think about it, the answer seems obvious—it’s about funding, infrastructure, and cultural norms. But organizations like Power Through Sport are proving that there’s another way.

One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of these programs on underserved communities. Johnny Tulip, the managing director of Power Through Sport, highlights how young people from low-income areas often flourish when given access to something different. In my opinion, this isn’t just about sports; it’s about equity. When we talk about health inequalities, we often focus on diet or healthcare, but physical activity—the right kind of physical activity—can be just as transformative.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the geographical reach of Power Through Sport. Families travel up to 100 miles to participate in their programs because they’re one of the few organizations offering these niche sports. This suggests a massive unmet need. What this really implies is that there’s a whole world of athletic potential waiting to be unlocked, if only we’re willing to look beyond the mainstream.

From my perspective, Iona’s story is more than just a feel-good tale of personal triumph. It’s a call to action. If a teenager from Forest Hall can go from feeling excluded to representing her country, imagine what could happen if every young person had access to sports that truly resonated with them. Personally, I think we’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible.

As I reflect on this, I’m reminded of how often we underestimate the power of belonging. Iona didn’t just find a sport; she found a community that saw her, valued her, and helped her grow. That’s what makes this story so compelling—it’s not just about hockey or roller skates; it’s about the human need to connect and thrive.

In a world where young people are constantly told who they should be, organizations like Power Through Sport are saying, “Be yourself, and we’ll find a place for you.” And that, in my opinion, is the most important lesson of all.