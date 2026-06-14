From Ethiopia to Shetland: A Journey of Coffee and Culture (2026)

The Unexpected Journey of Coffee: From Ethiopian Farms to Shetland Honesty Boxes

There’s something profoundly human about the way food and drink carry stories across borders. Take coffee, for instance. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a cultural ambassador, a bridge between worlds. And when I read about Netsanet Sori, or Netsi, bringing her family’s Ethiopian coffee to the remote island of Whalsay in Shetland, I couldn’t help but think: this is more than a business venture—it’s a testament to the power of tradition, resilience, and community.

A Ritual Rooted in Community



What makes this particularly fascinating is how Netsi’s story highlights the communal essence of coffee in Ethiopia. In her homeland, coffee isn’t just a morning pick-me-up; it’s a ritual that binds people together. Women gather, beans are roasted, and stories are shared. It’s a practice that transcends the act of drinking—it’s about belonging. Personally, I think this is something we’ve lost in many modern societies: the idea that food and drink can be acts of connection, not just consumption.

Netsi’s decision to import beans from her family farm in Ethiopia isn’t just about flavor; it’s about preserving a piece of her identity. In a world where globalization often homogenizes cultures, her commitment to this tradition feels both defiant and deeply personal. What many people don’t realize is that coffee, like any cultural artifact, carries the weight of history and memory. Every cup Netsi roasts is a link to her childhood, her grandmother’s hands, and the rhythms of rural Ethiopian life.

The Art of Hand-Roasting: A Labor of Love



One thing that immediately stands out is the meticulous process of hand-roasting coffee beans. It’s slow, it’s deliberate, and it’s a far cry from the mass-produced coffee most of us are accustomed to. Netsi’s method—cleaning, roasting, and shaking the beans by hand—is a reminder of how much care can go into something as seemingly simple as a cup of coffee.

From my perspective, this attention to detail is what sets her coffee apart. The beans transform from a light green to a rich brown, releasing oils that signal quality. It’s a process that demands patience, something increasingly rare in our fast-paced world. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about making coffee—it’s about honoring a craft that’s been passed down through generations.

A Cultural Exchange in an Unlikely Place



What’s truly remarkable is how Netsi’s coffee has found a home in Shetland, a place known more for its honesty boxes filled with eggs and pies than for artisanal coffee. Shetland’s residents, like Ingrid Sutherland, have embraced this unexpected addition to their local offerings. Ingrid’s enthusiasm for Netsi’s coffee—“blown away” by its quality and convenience—speaks to a broader trend: the growing appetite for authentic, locally sourced products, even in the most remote corners of the world.

This raises a deeper question: why does something as specific as Ethiopian coffee resonate in a place like Shetland? I think it’s because, at its core, Netsi’s story is about human connection. She’s not just selling coffee; she’s sharing a piece of herself, her heritage, and her journey. In a world that often feels fragmented, this kind of cultural exchange feels like a small but significant act of unity.

The Future of Tradition in a Modern World



A detail that I find especially interesting is how Netsi has adapted her traditions to fit her new life. While she uses a mortar and pestle in Ethiopia, she’s opted for an electric grinder in Shetland—a practical compromise that doesn’t diminish the authenticity of her craft. This blend of old and new is emblematic of how traditions evolve without losing their essence.

What this really suggests is that cultural practices aren’t static; they’re living, breathing things that adapt to time and place. Netsi’s coffee business isn’t just a way to make a living—it’s a way to keep her heritage alive while contributing to her new community. It’s a beautiful example of how one person’s passion can create ripples of impact.

Final Thoughts: A Cup of Coffee, A World of Meaning



If there’s one takeaway from Netsi’s story, it’s this: coffee is more than a drink—it’s a vessel for stories, traditions, and connections. Her journey from an Ethiopian farm to a Shetland honesty box is a reminder that even the smallest endeavors can carry profound significance.

Personally, I think we could all learn something from Netsi’s approach to life. Whether it’s preserving a tradition, embracing a new community, or simply taking the time to do something with care, her story challenges us to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. So, the next time you sip a cup of coffee, take a moment to think about where it came from—and the hands that brought it to you.