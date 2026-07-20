From F1 to Factory Robots: microagi's Journey to Revolutionize Manufacturing (2026)

An ambitious startup co-founded by a former Formula One engineer is revolutionizing the robotics industry. Bercan Kilic, who once worked on the aerodynamics of Red Bull Racing's F1 cars, has now turned his attention to a different kind of speed: the rapid advancement of factory automation. Kilic's startup, microagi, is raising $55 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird, with participation from Northzone, LocalGlobe, Village Global, and redalpine. This funding will fuel microagi's mission to deploy robots in factories, addressing the critical need for labor in Europe and the US, and keeping pace with China's rapid automation. The company's unique approach involves training robots using data collected from everyday tasks performed by humans, rather than building its own models or robots. This strategy has caught the attention of investors and industry experts alike, who see microagi as a potential game-changer in the robotics space. The article delves into the company's innovative data collection arm, shift, which pays people to record themselves performing physical tasks, and its potential to bridge the '100,000-year data gap' that exists between robots and chatbots. As microagi aims to become the world's largest company in the robotics sector within five years, the article explores the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for this ambitious startup.