From F1 to Factory Robots: microagi's Journey to Revolutionize Manufacturing (2026)

An ambitious startup co-founded by a former Formula One engineer is revolutionizing the robotics industry. Bercan Kilic, who once worked on the aerodynamics of Red Bull Racing's F1 cars, has now turned his attention to a different kind of speed: the rapid advancement of factory automation. Kilic's startup, microagi, is raising $55 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird, with participation from Northzone, LocalGlobe, Village Global, and redalpine. This funding will fuel microagi's mission to deploy robots in factories, addressing the critical need for labor in Europe and the US, and keeping pace with China's rapid automation. The company's unique approach involves training robots using data collected from everyday tasks performed by humans, rather than building its own models or robots. This strategy has caught the attention of investors and industry experts alike, who see microagi as a potential game-changer in the robotics space. The article delves into the company's innovative data collection arm, shift, which pays people to record themselves performing physical tasks, and its potential to bridge the '100,000-year data gap' that exists between robots and chatbots. As microagi aims to become the world's largest company in the robotics sector within five years, the article explores the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for this ambitious startup.

From F1 to Factory Robots: microagi's Journey to Revolutionize Manufacturing (2026)
Top Articles
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga: The Transfer Saga Unveiled
Detroit Lions 2026: 9 Players Who Stood Out in OTAs and Minicamp
Rece Davis Joins ESPN's Wimbledon Coverage: A Summer of Tennis and New Talent
Latest Posts
Virginia Privacy Law: What It Means for Your Online Experience | TribLIVE.com Explained
Quentin Tarantino & Kylie Minogue: Unveiling Their New Film 'Tangled Up In Blue'
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5499

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.