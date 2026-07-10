From Working Mom to Floorball Rookie: Rediscovering Fun and Freedom (2026)

Rediscovering Joy in the Chaos: Why a Rookie Floorball Match Was My Best Therapy

There’s something profoundly liberating about doing something you’re terrible at—especially when you’re a grown-up. I recently experienced this firsthand during my first floorball match, a sport I’d only ever watched my daughter play. Floorball, for the uninitiated, is like hockey’s indoor cousin, played on a court surrounded by knee-high boards that turn the game into a chaotic pinball machine. It’s fast, it’s furious, and it’s utterly ridiculous in the best way. But what struck me wasn’t the sport itself—it was the realization that I, a working mother of three, had forgotten how to have fun.

The Forgotten Art of Play



Let’s be honest: adulthood, especially parenthood, can feel like a never-ending marathon of responsibilities. Between work deadlines, school runs, and the Sisyphean task of keeping tiny humans alive, joy often gets buried under a mountain of to-do lists. I’d spent years in survival mode, my days a blur of lunchboxes, laundry, and bedtime battles. Fun? That felt like a luxury I couldn’t afford.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how normalized this mindset becomes. We wear our busyness like a badge of honor, as if exhaustion is proof of a life well-lived. But if you take a step back and think about it, when was the last time you did something purely for the joy of it? Not for productivity, not for the kids, not for anyone else—just for you.

The Birth of a Rookie Team



Desperate to reclaim some joy, I decided to assemble a women’s floorball team. It wasn’t easy. I recruited moms in the school car park, cajoled colleagues over coffee, and even chased down a friend who’d mentioned playing hockey as a kid. The result? A ragtag group of seven women, most of us clueless about the sport, showing up to our first match in mismatched gear and with pyjama-clad kids in tow.

One thing that immediately stands out is how absurdly unprepared we were. No sticks, no strategy, and a collective lack of athletic prowess. We were like a pack of enthusiastic puppies, tripping over our own feet and accidentally scoring goals for the opposing team. But here’s the thing: it didn’t matter. For the first time in years, I wasn’t thinking about work, deadlines, or the never-ending mental load of motherhood. I was just… playing.

The Beauty of Being Bad at Something



Our debut match was a disaster by any objective measure. We lost 16-1, committed countless fouls, and spent more time laughing than actually playing. But what this really suggests is that sometimes, failure is the whole point. In a world that constantly demands perfection, there’s something deeply liberating about being terrible at something and loving it anyway.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how physical the game felt. As I chased the ball, my body—so often reduced to a vessel for productivity—came alive. The burn in my legs, the ache in my arms, even the thudding of my heart reminded me that I’m more than just a mom or a professional. I’m a person who can run, laugh, and feel alive.

The Pointlessness of It All



Here’s the irony: I used to think team sports were a waste of time. Why chase a ball when there are emails to answer and laundry to fold? But now, I see it differently. The pointlessness of floorball is precisely what makes it so joyful. It’s a rebellion against the constant need to be productive, a reminder that life doesn’t always need a purpose to be meaningful.

Personally, I think this is a lesson we all need to hear. In a culture that glorifies hustle, taking time to do something utterly pointless can be an act of resistance. It’s a way of saying, ‘I matter, and so does my joy.’

The Radiant Aftermath



When I look at the photo we took after that first match, I don’t see a group of exhausted, defeated women. I see radiance. Our faces are flushed, our hair is a mess, and we’re grinning like kids. We look like women who’ve remembered how to have fun—and that’s a victory no scorecard can measure.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about floorball. It’s about reclaiming parts of ourselves that get lost in the chaos of adulthood. It’s about permission to play, to fail, and to laugh at ourselves. In my opinion, that’s the real win.

Final Thoughts



Our team still plays once a week, and we’re still at the bottom of the ladder. We don’t train, we don’t strategize, and we definitely don’t take ourselves seriously. But every time I step onto that court, I’m reminded of something essential: joy isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.

So, here’s my challenge to you: find your version of floorball. Whether it’s painting, dancing, or chasing a ball around a gym, give yourself permission to be bad at something and love it anyway. Because sometimes, the most meaningful moments in life are the ones that make absolutely no sense at all.