Frost Spreads Across Surfaces Via Suspended 'Ice Bridges' (2026)

The world of frost propagation has revealed a fascinating, previously unknown phenomenon: the formation of 'ice bridges' that spread frost across surfaces. This discovery, led by physicist Nenad Miljkovic and his team, opens up exciting possibilities for creating frost-resistant surfaces, with potential applications in various industries.

The Mystery of Frost Propagation

Frost accumulation is a common yet challenging issue, impacting everything from refrigerators to aircraft. On a microscopic level, frost spreads from one water droplet to another, forming bridges on the surface. The role of surface wettability in this process was unclear, prompting Miljkovic's team to investigate further.

Unveiling the Ice Bridges

Through high-resolution optical microscopy and FPSI imaging, the researchers made a remarkable discovery. Frost propagation occurs in two distinct modes: on hydrophilic surfaces, it follows theoretical models, forming bridges along the substrate. However, on superhydrophobic surfaces, frost spreads via suspended ice bridges, a unique 'out-of-plane' growth mode.

This mechanism, according to team member Siyan Yang, represents a fundamentally different pathway for frost propagation. Previous studies may have missed this due to limitations in experimental observations.

Slowing Down Frost with Superhydrophobic Coatings

The team also studied the growth rates of these bridges. Suspended bridges grew slower due to reduced thermal coupling with the cold substrate, resulting in a significant decrease in ice growth speed. When applied to commercial heat exchangers, superhydrophobic coatings nearly doubled the frost propagation time, offering a promising solution to efficiency challenges caused by frost accumulation.

Controlling Frost with Surface Engineering

The results suggest that surface engineering can play a crucial role in frost management. By controlling the geometry of ice bridge growth, designers can interrupt frost spreading and enhance the performance and energy efficiency of equipment in cold, humid environments. Yang emphasizes the potential for improving anti-frost surfaces by focusing on this new strategy.

Future Directions

The team's ongoing research explores how surface chemistry and structures influence suspended ice bridge formation. They aim to develop scalable anti-frost coatings and heat exchanger technologies, with the ultimate goal of establishing predictive design rules for real-world frost management.

This discovery not only advances our understanding of frost propagation but also opens up new avenues for innovation in surface engineering and energy efficiency.