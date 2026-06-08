FTD Brothers Jordan and Cian Adams Finish 33-Day Marathon Challenge in Dublin (2026)

The remarkable story of the Adams brothers, Cian and Jordan, has captured the hearts of many, especially in Ireland. Their marathon challenge, spanning 33 days across the island of Ireland, was not just a physical feat but a testament to their resilience and the support they received. This journey began with a personal struggle: their father, Glenn, battling dementia. The brothers' determination to complete the marathon was a way to honor their father and raise awareness for dementia.

The brothers' grandfather, John, played a pivotal role in their journey. He accompanied them on most of their marathon challenge, providing support and encouragement. John's pride in his grandchildren is evident, as he praises their 'gene of grit and determination' that runs through the family. This genetic trait, combined with the brothers' unwavering dedication, made their achievement all the more remarkable.

The Irish people's generosity and kindness were a constant source of inspiration. Kennedy Frampton, the brothers' sister, expressed her gratitude for their resilience in the face of their father's diagnosis. She believes that their ability to 'make every day count' is a testament to their character and the strength of their family bond.

The marathon challenge also served as a platform for raising awareness about dementia. By completing the marathon, the brothers not only honored their father but also brought attention to a disease that affects many families. Their journey has sparked conversations and inspired others to take action, whether through fundraising or simply spreading awareness.

The Adams brothers' marathon challenge is a powerful reminder of the impact of personal struggles and the strength of family bonds. It highlights the importance of community support and the power of perseverance. Their story is a beacon of hope, showing that even in the face of adversity, extraordinary feats can be achieved.

FTD Brothers Jordan and Cian Adams Finish 33-Day Marathon Challenge in Dublin (2026)
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