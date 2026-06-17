FWICE's 'Gundagardi' Against Ranveer Singh: Producer TP Aggarwal Speaks Out (2026)

It seems the Indian film industry is once again embroiled in a dispute that highlights the perennial tension between industry bodies, individual artists, and the very notion of creative freedom. This time, the spotlight is on veteran producer TP Aggarwal and his vocal criticism of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following their non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. Personally, I find these kinds of standoffs incredibly disheartening, as they often feel like a step backward for an industry that should be striving for more professionalism and less infighting.

The Federation's Heavy Hand

What makes this particular situation so striking is TP Aggarwal's strong condemnation of FWICE's actions, labelling them as "gundagardi" – a term that evokes images of hooliganism and brute force. Aggarwal, with his extensive experience as a former president of both IMPPA and the Film Federation of India, brings a significant weight of authority to his criticism. He's not just a disgruntled producer; he's someone who has navigated these waters for years. From my perspective, his decision to challenge the directive in court isn't just about defending Ranveer Singh; it's about challenging a perceived overreach of power by FWICE. The fact that he was planning a film with Ranveer and Sanjay Dutt, only to be met with this directive, adds a layer of personal frustration and a clear motive to his legal challenge.

Questioning the Authority

One thing that immediately stands out is Aggarwal's reference to a past judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that apparently ruled against FWICE's ability to issue such directives. If this judgment is indeed as clear-cut as he suggests, then FWICE's actions appear not only heavy-handed but potentially unlawful. What many people don't realize is that these industry bodies, while often well-intentioned in protecting workers' rights, can sometimes operate in a grey area of authority. The idea that an organization can unilaterally decide who an actor can or cannot work with, especially when it impacts livelihoods on such a large scale, is a dangerous precedent. In my opinion, this kind of power, unchecked, can stifle creativity and create an environment of fear rather than collaboration.

The Don 3 Fallout

Digging into the specifics of the Don 3 controversy itself, it’s interesting to note the reported financial losses of ₹45 crore that Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment claims Ranveer Singh's exit caused. While financial implications are a reality in filmmaking, and producers certainly have a right to seek recourse, the method of recourse is what's being debated here. Personally, I think it's a shame that a project like Don 3, which has such a rich legacy, seems to be mired in such disputes before it can even get off the ground. The success of Ranveer Singh's recent "Dhurandhar" collaboration with Aditya Dhar is also a significant factor, suggesting that perhaps his career trajectory has shifted, leading to a re-evaluation of his commitments. This raises a deeper question: how do we balance contractual obligations with an artist's evolving career and opportunities?

A Broader Industry Concern

What this entire saga really suggests is a need for clearer governance and more transparent dispute resolution mechanisms within the Indian film industry. The reliance on directives and perceived "gundagardi" rather than robust legal frameworks or mediation speaks volumes. If you take a step back and think about it, the potential for such actions to jeopardize not just an actor's career but the employment of countless others in the crew, technicians, and support staff is immense. From my perspective, TP Aggarwal's intervention, while perhaps driven by personal plans, serves as a crucial reminder that such power plays need to be challenged. The industry needs to mature beyond these tactics and establish systems that are fair, equitable, and legally sound for everyone involved. It’s a complex dance between individual ambition, collective responsibility, and the ever-present pressures of the box office, and frankly, the music is often off-key.