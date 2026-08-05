FX Daily Update: Swiss Franc's Rise as a Funding Currency (2026)

The Swiss franc's unexpected surge as a favored funding currency has sparked a fascinating debate in the financial world. While the US dollar's dominance has been a consistent theme, the recent Bloomberg report suggesting the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) policy rate might remain unchanged until 2027 has sent ripples through the market. Personally, I find this development particularly intriguing, as it challenges the conventional wisdom surrounding central bank policies and currency dynamics.

The Unfashionable Forward Guidance

The Bloomberg report, which cited 'insiders' at the SNB, introduced the idea of forward guidance—a concept that has been somewhat out of favor in central banking circles this summer. Forward guidance, in this context, implies that the SNB might maintain its current policy stance for an extended period. What makes this story unusual is the rarity of such source reports from the SNB. Typically, it's the European Central Bank (ECB) that takes center stage with post-meeting source reports, leaving the SNB in the shadows. This asymmetry in information flow has always been a bit puzzling, and the recent report has only added to the intrigue.

The Impact on Carry Trade Investors

The implications of this forward guidance are far-reaching, especially for carry trade investors. The SNB's potential stance on interest rates could influence the funding choices of these investors. By avoiding the yen, which carries the risk of Bank of Japan intervention, investors might turn to the Swiss franc as a cheaper and safer alternative. This shift in funding preferences could have a significant impact on currency markets, particularly the USD/CHF pair. If the Fed were to deliver a hawkish statement, as priced at nearly 40%, the USD/CHF could surge towards 0.85 in August, according to ING's forecasts.

The Swiss Franc's Underperformance

The SNB's potential hold on interest rates has also been a factor in the Swiss franc's underperformance when global interest rates rise, especially with higher oil prices. This dynamic highlights the complex interplay between central bank policies, oil prices, and currency movements. It's a reminder that currency markets are not isolated entities but are intricately linked to global economic trends and central bank decisions.

CEE: Rates Normalization and FX Divergence

In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the recent normalization of rates has been a significant development. However, the FX markets have not mirrored this trend, creating a divergence that is worth exploring. The implied rate paths in CEE are pricing in tightening in the Czech Republic and Poland, alongside easing in Hungary over an 18-month horizon. This mispricing, as noted by ING, presents an opportunity for selected currencies to strengthen, particularly the zloty and forint, despite narrower rate differentials.

The EUR/CZK Conundrum

The EUR/CZK pair, on the other hand, has closely tracked rates, offering less scope for strength. However, the Czech National Bank's dovish comments this week could support EUR/CZK upside, challenging the current trend. This divergence in FX movements within CEE highlights the complexity of currency markets and the impact of various factors, including central bank communications and economic fundamentals.

Broader Implications and Future Developments

The Swiss franc's newfound favor as a funding currency raises deeper questions about the relationship between central bank policies, currency dynamics, and global economic trends. It also underscores the importance of forward guidance in shaping market expectations. As the Fed's meeting approaches, the market's focus on interest rate hikes and the potential impact on the USD/CHF pair will be crucial. Moreover, the CEE region's FX markets offer insights into the complex interplay between rates and currencies, with potential implications for currency strength and central bank communications.

In conclusion, the Swiss franc's emergence as a favored funding currency is a fascinating development that challenges conventional wisdom and highlights the intricate relationships within the global financial system. As central banks navigate the delicate balance between forward guidance and market expectations, the market's response will be crucial in shaping the future of currency dynamics and carry trade strategies.