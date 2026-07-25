Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leaks: Specs, Colors, and Rumors (2026)

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, marking the latest addition to Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup. With each new release, Samsung has consistently delivered a fresh take on the clamshell design, and the Z Flip 8 is no exception. Leaks and rumors suggest a design that closely resembles its predecessor, with a focus on incremental improvements rather than a major overhaul. This approach is likely influenced by industry-wide memory chip shortages, which have constrained Samsung's ability to make significant changes.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Z Flip 8 is the color options. Leaked images reveal a trio of colors: Cream, Graphite, and Pink, with the latter being a lighter, more pastel shade compared to last year's Coral Red. Additionally, a fourth color, Mint, is expected to be a Samsung.com-exclusive, following the pattern of the previous generation. These color choices reflect Samsung's strategy to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Under the hood, the Z Flip 8 is expected to feature two chipset variants: Samsung's Exynos 2600 for global markets and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the U.S. version, mirroring the regional split seen in the previous generation. The phone is rumored to have 12GB of RAM, a 6.9-inch foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main panel with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4.1-inch external cover screen also with 120Hz, a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The camera setup is expected to remain largely unchanged from the previous generation, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera.

However, the most surprising rumor surrounding the Z Flip 8 concerns its potential discontinuation. SamMobile reported that a leak from an unverified social media source suggests Samsung might discontinue the Z Flip series in favor of the Galaxy Z Fold family. This claim echoes an earlier, similarly unconfirmed report, and if accurate, it would mark the second major Samsung smartphone lineup to be discontinued, following the fate of the Galaxy Note series. It's important to note that Samsung has not officially commented on its product roadmap beyond the July 22 event, and market data shows a preference for book-style foldables like the Z Fold among consumers.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is poised to be a compelling addition to Samsung's foldable smartphone portfolio, offering a familiar design with incremental improvements and a range of color options. However, the potential discontinuation of the Z Flip series raises questions about Samsung's future strategy in the smartphone market. As an industry analyst, I find this development particularly intriguing, as it could significantly impact the competitive landscape and shape the future of foldable smartphones.