Gas Prices on the Rise: Expert's Advice for GTA Drivers (2026)

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to soar again, and it's not a surprise, according to industry analyst Dan McTeague. McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicts a significant jump in gas prices overnight, urging residents to act now before the next price hike.

McTeague's analysis reveals a pattern: every time there's talk of a deal to resolve the Iran war, gas prices drop, only to surge back up when the deal collapses. This volatile situation is due to the world's rapid depletion of oil reserves. McTeague advises against waiting, especially after 6 p.m., as prices are expected to rise more rapidly than most can handle.

The analyst warns of ongoing market volatility, especially as the Strait of Hormuz opens and a peace deal is reached. The conflict has caused global bottlenecks and drained emergency oil reserves, which will take a long time to replenish. This shortage affects not just gasoline but also jet fuel and diesel, impacting North American markets.

McTeague highlights the world's reliance on oil-producing countries like Canada and Venezuela, emphasizing the short-term gains and long-term pains of the current situation. He concludes that the inevitable price hike is imminent, and the best strategy is to act now, despite the temporary relief seen over the weekend.

Gas Prices on the Rise: Expert's Advice for GTA Drivers (2026)
Top Articles
Jennifer Lopez's Son and Daughter Celebrate High School Graduation
Georgia Football: Official Visitor Highlights and Recruiting Updates
Gavin Adcock's 'Cheap Thrills' - A Country Music Adrenaline Rush
Latest Posts
5 Dead, 34 Injured in Stafford County Bus Crash | I-95 Multi-Vehicle Accident
Top Space Companies Globally: Who's Leading the Market?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 5705

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.