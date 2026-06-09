Gas Prices on the Rise: Expert's Advice for GTA Drivers (2026)

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to soar again, and it's not a surprise, according to industry analyst Dan McTeague. McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicts a significant jump in gas prices overnight, urging residents to act now before the next price hike.

McTeague's analysis reveals a pattern: every time there's talk of a deal to resolve the Iran war, gas prices drop, only to surge back up when the deal collapses. This volatile situation is due to the world's rapid depletion of oil reserves. McTeague advises against waiting, especially after 6 p.m., as prices are expected to rise more rapidly than most can handle.

The analyst warns of ongoing market volatility, especially as the Strait of Hormuz opens and a peace deal is reached. The conflict has caused global bottlenecks and drained emergency oil reserves, which will take a long time to replenish. This shortage affects not just gasoline but also jet fuel and diesel, impacting North American markets.

McTeague highlights the world's reliance on oil-producing countries like Canada and Venezuela, emphasizing the short-term gains and long-term pains of the current situation. He concludes that the inevitable price hike is imminent, and the best strategy is to act now, despite the temporary relief seen over the weekend.