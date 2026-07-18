Did 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' Really Kick Off a Gen-Z Horror Wave? It's a question that has been buzzing in the film industry, and I, as an expert commentator, am here to provide my insights and analysis. Personally, I think these two movies are not just a passing trend, but a significant shift in the horror genre, and I'll tell you why. What makes this particularly fascinating is the emergence of Gen-Z filmmakers and their unique approach to horror. In my opinion, these films are not just breaking box-office records, but also redefining the horror landscape. From the gonzo Gen-Z sensibility to the use of YouTube channels to build fanbases, these movies are a testament to the power of online communities and the changing nature of the film industry. One thing that immediately stands out is the success of these films despite their modest budgets. Backrooms, with its minimalist mythology and woozy atmosphere, has made over $200 million globally, while Obsession has become Focus Features' biggest hit to date. What many people don't realize is that these films are not just about the money; they are about the experience. If you take a step back and think about it, these movies are defining a certain moviegoing experience right now. They are not just horror films; they are a cultural phenomenon. This raises a deeper question: Are these films the beginning of a Gen-Z horror renaissance, or just the crest of a wave that's been building for a long time? In my view, the answer is yes, and here's why. The success of these films is not just a coincidence; it's a perfect storm of young talent, new tech, online fanbases, and a creator-friendly platform. The internet has given rise to a new generation of filmmakers who are navigating the digital landscape in a way that shows a younger generation how to translate digital fanbases into IRL moviegoing audiences. This is a significant shift in the film industry, and it's one that I believe will continue to shape the future of horror. In conclusion, I think 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' are not just a fad, but a bona fide movement. They are a testament to the power of online communities and the changing nature of the film industry. As an expert commentator, I am excited to see what the future holds for Gen-Z horror, and I am confident that it will continue to evolve and innovate. So, if you're a fan of horror, keep an eye out for the next big thing. It's never been a better time to make that wish come true.
Gen Z Horror: The Rise of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' on YouTube (2026)
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