George A. Romero's Resident Evil 2 Commercial: Behind the Scenes with Norman England (2026)

The world of horror and gaming intersects in a fascinating way with the release of 'On the Set of Resident Evil 2: The TV Commercial'. This book, a labor of love by writer Norman England, takes us on a journey behind the scenes of a unique collaboration between master filmmaker George A. Romero and the iconic video game franchise.

What makes this book particularly intriguing is its raw, unfiltered nature. England's journal-style entries provide an intimate glimpse into the creative process, capturing the energy and chaos that Romero and actor Brad Renfro brought to the set. It's a rare glimpse into the mind of a visionary director, and a reminder of the impact he had on popular culture.

A Cult Legend Unveiled

The TV commercial directed by Romero for Resident Evil 2 has become a cult phenomenon, and this book serves as a visual archive of that landmark moment. With nearly 200 full-color set photos, rare production documents, and exclusive interviews, it's a treasure trove for fans of both horror and gaming.

One thing that immediately stands out is the book's attention to detail. From marketing materials to vintage magazine pieces, it's clear that England has left no stone unturned in his quest to capture this moment in history. The inclusion of special guest pieces adds an extra layer of insight and perspective, making it a truly comprehensive account.

Beyond the Surface

While the book offers a fascinating glimpse into the making of a cult commercial, it also raises deeper questions about the intersection of film and gaming. What if Romero had been able to bring his vision to the big screen? How would that have shaped the Resident Evil franchise? These are the kinds of speculative thoughts that this book inspires, and it's a testament to its thought-provoking nature.

In my opinion, 'On the Set of Resident Evil 2' is more than just a behind-the-scenes account. It's a celebration of creativity, a reminder of the impact a single director can have, and a glimpse into a parallel universe where Romero's vision for Resident Evil might have come to life. It's a must-read for fans of horror, gaming, and anyone interested in the creative process.