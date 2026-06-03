George Russell's Dream: Following Verstappen's Footsteps in Endurance Racing (2026)

George Russell, the rising star in Formula One, has expressed a desire to follow in the footsteps of his fellow driver, Max Verstappen, by participating in endurance racing. Russell's interest in the Nürburgring 24 Hours race is a testament to his ambition and the growing trend of F1 drivers venturing into other racing categories.

In an interview with RacingNews365, Russell revealed his fascination with the 24-hour race, describing it as a "brutal" event. He was particularly impressed by Verstappen's performance, which he watched with great interest. Russell's statement highlights a unique aspect of the racing world, where F1 drivers, despite their demanding schedules, find time to explore different racing disciplines.

Verstappen, a seven-time world champion, has long been an advocate for endurance racing. His passion for the sport is evident in his regular participation in long sim-racing sessions at home. This dedication to the craft is a testament to his love for racing and his desire to push the boundaries of his skills.

However, Russell acknowledges the difference in their positions. While Verstappen has achieved great success in F1 and has little left to prove, Russell is still in the pursuit of his first F1 title. This distinction highlights the varying levels of commitment and opportunity that F1 drivers face.

Russell's interest in endurance racing is a refreshing reminder of the diverse skills and passions that F1 drivers possess. It also underscores the importance of balancing a demanding F1 career with the desire to explore other racing categories. As the sport continues to evolve, it is exciting to see drivers like Russell and Verstappen pushing the boundaries of their capabilities and embracing new challenges.