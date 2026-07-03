Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney: Eddie Hearn's Prediction | Boxing Match Preview (2026)

The world of boxing is abuzz with the unexpected possibility of a clash between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Devin Haney, two of the sport's most talented and controversial figures. This potential showdown has emerged as a curveball, given Davis' recent withdrawal from negotiations with Floyd Schofield and his subsequent involvement in a lucrative exhibition match with Jake Paul. However, due to accusations of domestic violence, Davis was removed from the Paul fight, leaving his future in the sport uncertain.

Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom chairman and a prominent figure in boxing, has offered his insights into this intriguing match-up. Hearn, who previously promoted Haney, highlights the unpredictability of Davis' performance upon his return, given the time he's taken off and the personal challenges he's faced. Despite this, Hearn acknowledges Davis' incredible talent, describing him as a 'generational talent'.

When comparing the two fighters, Hearn leans towards Haney, praising his professionalism and discipline. However, he doesn't rule out a Davis victory, especially if 'Tank' is at his best. This assessment reflects the unique challenge Haney would face in the ring, as Davis' talent and unpredictability could prove to be a formidable combination.

For this fight to materialize, Haney would likely need to vacate his WBO title, which would relieve him of the mandatory obligation to fight Keyshawn Davis. This move would open the door for the highly anticipated all-American showdown, a fight that Hearn believes would be a 'good fight' with an uncertain outcome.

From my perspective, this potential match-up is a fascinating development in the world of boxing. It showcases the sport's ability to surprise and the unpredictable nature of its top contenders. The personal narratives and challenges that these fighters bring to the ring only add to the intrigue, making this an exciting prospect for boxing fans and analysts alike. Personally, I think this fight, if it happens, will be a true test of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude, and I can't wait to see how it unfolds.