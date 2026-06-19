Get $150 Off Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung.com Deal (2026)

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now available with a generous $150 discount, thanks to a partnership between Samsung and PayPal. This deal is applicable to the 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB models, offering an attractive price reduction. The discount can be claimed by using the code PayPal150 at checkout, provided the payment is made through PayPal. The offer is valid until June 7, so interested buyers should act promptly. The purchase can be completed on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app, making it convenient for customers. The base model's price drops from $1,300 to $1,150 with this discount, and there's even more to gain.

One of the standout features of this deal is the option to trade in an old phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, can be traded in for a maximum credit of $720, reducing the upgrade cost to $430. The older S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra models are valued at $600 and $500, respectively, providing further savings. This trade-in program is a great way to offset the cost of the new device and make the upgrade more affordable.

Additionally, buyers will receive $100 in Samsung Credit, which can be utilized for accessories. This credit could be particularly useful for those looking to enhance their new smartphone experience. For example, the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, normally priced at $250, can be acquired for just $125 with the Samsung Credit. This offer provides an excellent opportunity to access premium accessories at a discounted rate.

For those still undecided, Samsung offers comprehensive comparison articles, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max, S26 Ultra vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL, and S26 Ultra vs. Galaxy S26+. These articles provide valuable insights for consumers considering different smartphone options. It's worth noting that Samsung may earn a commission from qualifying sales, ensuring transparency in the partnership.

In my opinion, this deal is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. The combination of the PayPal discount, trade-in program, and Samsung Credit makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra an even more attractive purchase. The added value of accessories at a discounted rate further enhances the overall value proposition. However, it's essential to act quickly as the offer is time-limited. This deal is a testament to Samsung's commitment to providing its customers with exceptional value and a seamless purchasing experience.