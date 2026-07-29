Get Ready for the World Cup Quarterfinals: Top Soccer Movies to Watch (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and while the United States may have been eliminated, the excitement continues as other teams battle it out. But for those in withdrawal, there's a plethora of soccer-themed movies to keep the spirit alive. From comedies to dramas, these films capture the essence of the beautiful game, offering a glimpse into the world of football and its impact on players and fans alike.

One standout film is 'Bend It Like Beckham,' a British sports comedy that tells the tale of two aspiring professional football players, played by Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra. It's a heartwarming story that showcases the challenges and triumphs of pursuing a passion in a male-dominated sport. The film's impact extends beyond the screen, as it has become an honorary lesbian rom-com within the queer community, highlighting the love and friendship between the characters.

Another notable entry is 'She's the Man,' a 2006 comedy that retells Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' with a modern twist. The film follows a teen girl, Viola, who, disguised as her twin brother, joins the men's soccer team at an elite boarding school. It's a hilarious take on gender dynamics in sports and the challenges faced by female athletes.

'Mexico 86,' a Netflix original movie, offers a dramatization of Mexico's bid to host the 1986 World Cup. Directed by Diego Luna, the film explores the political and social implications of hosting such a major event. It's a captivating watch, especially for those interested in the behind-the-scenes workings of FIFA and the power dynamics at play.

'The Beautiful Game' is a feel-good drama that stars Michael Ward as Vinny, a skilled soccer player who falls on hard times. The film follows Vinny's journey as he joins a team for homeless players, competing in the Homeless World Cup. It's a heartwarming story that highlights the power of football to bring people together, regardless of their background.

'Balls Up,' a dick-joke-based comedy, stars Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser as they get into shenanigans in Brazil, inadvertently ruining Brazil's chances at the Men's World Cup. It's a light-hearted watch that offers a different perspective on the sport, showcasing the chaos and humor that can arise from unexpected circumstances.

'Next Goal Wins' is an inspiring comedy based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. It tells the story of the American Samoa national football team, who, after an infamous 31-0 loss, qualify for the 2014 Men's World Cup. The film is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of football on communities.

Lastly, 'The Hand of God' is a nostalgic love letter to the author's childhood in Naples, Italy. While not solely about soccer, the sport plays a significant role in the film, particularly the iconic 'Hand of God' goal by Diego Maradona. It's a poignant reminder of the sport's ability to inspire and captivate, even in the face of tragedy.

These soccer movies offer a unique perspective on the sport, blending entertainment with a deeper understanding of football's impact on individuals and communities. Whether it's through comedy, drama, or a mix of both, these films provide an enjoyable escape for fans and a chance to appreciate the beauty of the game.