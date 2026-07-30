Gianna Singh: The Rising Golf Star with a Dream to Represent Fiji and the US (2026)

In the world of golf, a young star is rising, and her name is Gianna Singh. At only 17 years old, Gianna is already making waves and setting her sights on an ambitious goal: representing both Fiji and the United States in the sport she loves. Her journey is an inspiring tale of talent, dedication, and the power of support.

A Golfing Legacy in the Making

Gianna's story began at a young age, when her father, Edwin Singh, introduced her to the golf course. Edwin, who grew up in Fiji and moved to the US at 13, witnessed his daughter's early fascination with the game. As a baby, Gianna would watch her father practice, and once she could walk, she picked up a golf club and hasn't looked back since.

Competitive Success and a Bright Future

Gianna's competitive career started at around six and a half, and in the eleven years since, she has achieved remarkable success. With over 150 tournaments under her belt, she has proven herself a force to be reckoned with, winning or placing on the podium in over half of those events. Her accolades include victories in prestigious championships and setting a California high school record with an impressive 60-stroke round.

Balancing Act: Golf, School, and Family

Juggling golf and academics is no easy feat, but Gianna has found a way to excel in both. Homeschooling in Grade 10 allowed her to manage her busy travel schedule and prepare for college, where she'll balance academics and team competition. She recognizes the importance of parental support, expressing gratitude for her parents' hard work and dedication to her success.

The Financial Commitment and Support System

Gianna's golf journey requires significant financial commitment, with coaching, equipment, tournament fees, and travel taking priority over family holidays. Her father, Edwin, highlights the sacrifices they make to support her dream. Gianna works closely with a PGA-certified coach and trains physically to build the strength and fitness needed for high-level competition. Her parents ensure she has everything she needs to succeed.

Inspiration from a Legend: Vijay Singh

Playing alongside Fijian golf legend Vijay Singh was a pivotal moment for Gianna. She was inspired by Singh's work ethic and commitment to the game, even at an advanced age. Edwin Singh believes Singh's journey should inspire young athletes, emphasizing the importance of dedication and hard work. Gianna and her father were impressed by Singh's humility and generosity, and those lessons continue to shape Gianna's journey.

A First Visit to Fiji and a Mission to Inspire

Next month, Gianna will visit Fiji for the first time, an exciting prospect for her. She hopes to connect with young people through sport and inspire them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. Her father, Edwin, also looks forward to showing Gianna his birthplace and reconnecting with family in Fiji. The trip will be a chance for Gianna to give back and encourage the next generation of golfers.

Conclusion: A Bright Future Ahead

Gianna Singh's story is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and support. As she prepares for her first U.S. Women's Amateur Championship and her inaugural visit to Fiji, the future looks bright for this talented young golfer. With her ambition and the support of her family, Gianna is well on her way to achieving her dreams and making her mark on the golf world.