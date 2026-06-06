Giants' 2022 Draft Busts? Kayvon Thibodeaux & Evan Neal Miss Out on Extensions! (2026)

The NFL draft, a spectacle of hope and high expectations, often sets the stage for future success. Yet, for the New York Giants, the 2022 draft class has become a stark reminder of the league's unforgiving nature, particularly when it comes to its most prized assets. What's truly striking is that out of the top 10 picks from that year, a remarkable eight players have already secured lucrative second contracts, signifying their value and performance. However, the Giants stand alone as the franchise that failed to extend two of their top-10 selections, a situation that, in my opinion, speaks volumes about their player evaluation and development strategies.

A Tale of Two Giants

When you look at the landscape of the 2022 draft, it’s almost unbelievable that Kayvon Thibodeaux (picked fifth overall) and Evan Neal (picked seventh overall) are the only two players from that elite group who haven't received contract extensions. This isn't just a minor oversight; it's a significant divergence from the norm. Personally, I find it perplexing that a team would invest such high draft capital in two players and then seemingly allow their futures with the franchise to become so uncertain. Thibodeaux is reportedly in his option year, and Neal, who became a free agent in 2026, was re-signed to a one-year minimum deal. From my perspective, this signals a lack of confidence or a fundamental disagreement on the player's trajectory, which is a difficult pill to swallow for any fanbase.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast with the other top-10 picks. Players like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Ikem Ekwonu, Drake London, Charles Cross, and Garrett Wilson have all earned their second deals. This group represents a successful cohort of high-round selections, demonstrating that the talent was indeed there. The fact that the Giants are the outlier here, not once but twice, raises a deeper question: is it the players, or is it the system they are placed in?

The Weight of High Expectations

One thing that immediately stands out is the immense pressure that comes with being a top-10 pick. These players are expected to be immediate difference-makers, cornerstones of a franchise. When that doesn't materialize, the scrutiny is intense. What many people don't realize is the complex interplay of coaching, scheme fit, and individual development that contributes to a player's success. In my opinion, while individual performance is key, a team's ability to nurture and integrate these high-profile talents is equally crucial. The Giants' situation suggests that perhaps they haven't quite mastered this art, at least not with these two specific players.

If you take a step back and think about it, the financial implications are also significant. Early extensions not only secure a player's future but also often provide better value for the team by locking in talent before it potentially explodes on the open market. By not extending Thibodeaux and Neal, the Giants have either gambled on their future performance or, more concerningly, admitted a degree of miscalculation in their initial assessments. This raises a critical point: how do we truly judge the success of a draft class beyond the immediate impact? It's a long game, and the Giants' current predicament is a testament to that.

A Glimmer of Hope, or Deja Vu?

Now, with the 2024 draft, the Giants once again found themselves with multiple high picks, selecting linebacker Arnell Reese (fifth overall) and tackle Francis Mauigoa (tenth overall). Time will tell, of course, but one can't help but feel a sense of trepidation. Will this be a chance for the Giants to rewrite the narrative, to demonstrate they've learned from past experiences? Or are we destined to see a similar pattern unfold? Personally, I'm watching with keen interest, hoping for a different outcome, but the historical data from 2022 casts a long shadow. The league is a constant cycle of evaluation and adaptation, and for the Giants, the 2022 draft class serves as a cautionary tale that continues to resonate.