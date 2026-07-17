Giants' Cam Skattebo Vows to Maintain Violent Playing Style After Gruesome Ankle Injury (2026)

The New York Giants' Cam Skattebo is determined to maintain his aggressive playing style despite a gruesome ankle injury that cut short his rookie season. In an interview with NFL Network's 'The Insiders', Skattebo declared, 'It ain't gonna change who I am.' He emphasized his resilience, stating, 'I still got plenty of football left, plenty of life left. I’m not going to let this little ankle thing bother me.'

Skattebo's playing style, characterized by a smashmouth approach, earned him praise from Giants fans during the 2025 season. He showcased his versatility with 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns in eight games. Despite his on-field success, Skattebo faced criticism for an incident involving WWE star JD McDonagh during an episode of 'Monday Night Raw'.

Looking ahead, Skattebo is poised to be a key contributor to the Giants' resurgence in 2026. His determination to maintain his playing style, despite the injury, reflects a commitment to his aggressive and physical approach to the game. This mindset, combined with his on-field achievements, positions Skattebo as a valuable asset for the Giants' future success.

Giants' Cam Skattebo Vows to Maintain Violent Playing Style After Gruesome Ankle Injury (2026)
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