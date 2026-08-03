Giants Trade Rumors: Devers, Adames, Chapman on the Block? MLB Deadline Analysis (2026)

The Giants' Dilemma: When Star Power Fades and Contracts Loom

It’s hard not to feel a twinge of irony when you see the San Francisco Giants reportedly shopping around players like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. Just a year ago, the Giants were hailed as bold contenders after acquiring Devers from the Red Sox. Fast forward to today, and the narrative couldn’t be more different. What makes this particularly fascinating is how quickly the tides can turn in baseball—a sport where long-term contracts often outlast a player’s prime.

From my perspective, the Giants’ current predicament is a textbook case of the risks teams take when they bet big on star power. Devers, Adames, and Chapman aren’t just underperforming; they’re saddled with contracts that feel like anchors in a sinking ship. Take Devers, for instance. His seven-year, $211 million deal was supposed to be a cornerstone of the Giants’ future. But with his batting line hovering around .235 and a strikeout rate that’s through the roof, he’s looking less like a franchise player and more like a financial liability.

One thing that immediately stands out is how age and injury can derail even the most promising careers. Devers is just 29, but his back and hamstring issues have already raised questions about his durability. Adames, meanwhile, is hitting like a shadow of his former self, and Chapman, despite a recent hot streak, is entering the twilight of his career. What this really suggests is that teams need to rethink how they value players in their late 20s and early 30s. The days of handing out massive contracts based on past performance alone are numbered.

What many people don’t realize is that the Giants’ problem isn’t just about on-field performance—it’s about roster flexibility. With Devers and Bryce Eldridge locked into first base and designated hitter spots, the Giants have painted themselves into a corner. Casey Schmitt, one of their best defensive infielders, is now playing left field, a position he’s clearly not suited for. If you take a step back and think about it, this is a team that’s struggling to adapt because their hands are tied by long-term commitments.

The trade market for these players is another layer of complexity. Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray are obvious candidates to move, but their salaries are manageable compared to the trio of Devers, Adames, and Chapman. Personally, I think the Giants would need to eat a significant portion of those contracts to make any trade realistic. And even then, it’s hard to imagine a team taking on Adames’ $28 million annual salary for the next five years, especially given his defensive struggles.

This raises a deeper question: Are the Giants better off cutting their losses now or holding onto these players and hoping for a turnaround? From my perspective, the latter feels like wishful thinking. The Giants are already one of the worst teams in the league, and their farm system isn’t exactly brimming with talent. If they want to rebuild, they need to act fast—and that might mean taking a hit on these deals.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between these struggling stars and players like Jung Hoo Lee. Lee, signed for $63 million through 2029, is having an excellent season and could opt out in 2027. The Giants should be listening to offers for him, but they’re hesitant because he’s one of the few bright spots on the roster. It’s a Catch-22: they need to shed salary and acquire prospects, but they also can’t afford to gut their lineup entirely.

If there’s one silver lining here, it’s Logan Webb. The ace pitcher is having a stellar season and could fetch a king’s ransom in a trade. But the Giants seem reluctant to move him, which, in my opinion, is a mistake. Webb is one of the few assets they have that could bring in the kind of young talent they desperately need. Holding onto him feels like delaying the inevitable.

As I reflect on the Giants’ situation, I can’t help but wonder if this is the beginning of a broader trend in baseball. Teams are becoming increasingly wary of long-term deals, and for good reason. The game is evolving, and players are peaking earlier than ever. What this really suggests is that the era of the mega-contract might be coming to an end—or at least, it needs to be rethought.

In the end, the Giants’ dilemma is a cautionary tale about the perils of overcommitting to aging stars. It’s also a reminder that in baseball, as in life, nothing lasts forever. The team that once looked like a contender is now staring down a rebuild, and the decisions they make in the coming months will shape their future for years to come. Personally, I think they need to rip off the Band-Aid and start fresh. It won’t be easy, but it’s the only way forward.