Global Box Office Update: Backrooms, Obsession, and Michael's Massive Success (2026)

Backrooms, the latest horror sensation, has taken the world by storm, raking in an impressive $118 million worldwide in its opening weekend. This achievement is particularly notable as it surpasses the previous record holder, Scream 7, which had a global start of $97.1 million. The film's international success is evident, with a substantial $36 million coming from foreign markets, outperforming the first weekend of Paramount's Scream 7 by a significant margin. This marks a 62% increase in gross compared to other horror films, including Weapons, Scream 7, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. The film's success is particularly prominent in Latin America, where it dominated with $12.7 million, more than triple the previous biggest A24 title opening. The UK and Australia/New Zealand also contributed significantly, with the film ranking #1 in both territories. Backrooms is directed by Kane Parsons and is set to open in Spain, Russia & CIS, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Slovenia next weekend, followed by France, Germany, Poland, and Belgium two weeks later. This global success is a testament to the film's appeal and the growing popularity of horror cinema internationally.

In other news, Disney's Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu had a strong international weekend, taking in $27.8 million in 52 territories. However, the film saw a 53% drop in its second weekend, with a total global weekend of $52.8 million. The film's global running total is $246.6 million, with $109.2 million coming from international markets and $137.4 million from domestic. The film remains the top non-local movie in several countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Poland, Switzerland, Slovenia, NZ, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The film's success is a testament to the enduring appeal of Star Wars and the character of Grogu.

YouTube fever is also spreading globally, with Focus Features' Obsession minting $40.2 million from both Universal and non-Universal territories. The film's international success is evident, with a total global weekend of $148 million. In the U.S., the horror romance is the best that Focus has ever seen, with a domestic gross of $26.4 million in its third weekend. The film's international performance is also impressive, with a +39% increase in the third weekend. Obsession is directed by Curry Barker and is set to open in India, Israel, and the Philippines, with strong performances in the UK and Ireland, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and Korea. The film's success is a testament to the growing popularity of horror-romance films and the appeal of the YouTube platform.

Lionsgate and Universal's Michael continues to be a box office success, with a running global cume of $846.2 million. The film is poised to beat the all-time record for a musical biopic, with a total gross of $911 million. The film's success is evident in its strong performance in various countries, including the UK, Australia, Brazil, Korea, France, Mexico, Germany, and Japan. The film's appeal is a testament to the enduring popularity of musical biopics and the talent of the cast and crew.

In conclusion, the global box office is experiencing a surge in horror and romance films, with Backrooms, Obsession, and Michael leading the way. The success of these films is a testament to the growing popularity of these genres and the appeal of the YouTube platform. The international success of these films is a sign of the changing landscape of the film industry, with a growing demand for diverse and engaging content.