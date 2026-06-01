Golden Tempo's Final Workout Before Shipping to Belmont (2026)

The Kentucky Derby winner, Golden Tempo, is gearing up for the Belmont Stakes with a final breeze at Keeneland. This colt, a son of Curlin, has been a rising star in the racing world, capturing the hearts of many with his dramatic charge from last place to victory in the Derby. But what makes Golden Tempo's journey particularly captivating is the strategic approach taken by his trainer, Cherie DeVaux. DeVaux has been meticulous in her training regimen, ensuring that Golden Tempo is primed for the challenges of the Belmont. The final breeze, a crucial step in the lead-up to the race, was a well-executed display of DeVaux's expertise. Working alongside stablemate So Sandy, Golden Tempo covered four furlongs in a swift :48.20, showcasing his speed and determination. This workout was not just about speed; it was a tactical move to prepare Golden Tempo for the Belmont's unique demands. DeVaux's decision to have Golden Tempo work inside So Sandy was a calculated strategy, as it allowed the colt to experience the track conditions and the presence of another horse, simulating the race environment. This approach is a testament to DeVaux's understanding of the Belmont's nuances, where a horse's ability to navigate the track and handle the pressure of a large field can make all the difference. What makes this story even more intriguing is the contrast between Golden Tempo's Derby triumph and the Belmont's reputation as the 'test of the champion.' The Belmont, known for its challenging 1.5-mile distance and the unique dynamics of a large field, often serves as a true test of a horse's stamina and mental fortitude. Golden Tempo's performance in the Derby, while impressive, was a sprint compared to the endurance test that awaits him at Saratoga. This raises a deeper question: Can Golden Tempo maintain his Derby form over the longer distance of the Belmont? The answer lies in the meticulous preparation and the strategic training methods employed by DeVaux. As Golden Tempo prepares to ship out for New York, the racing world is abuzz with anticipation. The Belmont Stakes, a historic race with a rich tradition, is more than just a race; it's a celebration of the sport's elite. Golden Tempo's journey from the Derby winner to the Belmont contender is a testament to the power of strategic training and the enduring spirit of thoroughbred racing. In my opinion, the Belmont Stakes is not just a race; it's a spectacle that showcases the pinnacle of thoroughbred racing. Golden Tempo's final breeze is a crucial step in his journey, but it's the strategic approach taken by DeVaux that truly sets the stage for a captivating race. As the draw for post positions approaches, the excitement builds, and the racing world eagerly awaits the spectacle that is the Belmont Stakes.