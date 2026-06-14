Golf's Longest Day: Behind the Scenes of the U.S. Open Qualifiers with Rich Lerner (2026)

Golf's Longest Day is an annual event that showcases the spirit of the sport and the passion of its fans. For Rich Lerner, the lead studio host of the Golf Channel, this day is a labor of love. He begins his day at 8 a.m. and doesn't end until after midnight, but the satisfaction of covering the U.S. Open qualifiers makes it all worthwhile. Lerner's enthusiasm for the sport is infectious, and he believes that the "open" spirit of the U.S. Open is what makes it so special. In my opinion, this day is a testament to the inclusivity and accessibility of golf, where anyone, regardless of their background or financial status, can compete and dream of becoming a professional. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the "open" spirit of the U.S. Open and the more exclusive nature of other major championships. While the Masters, the U.S. Open itself, and even the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are undoubtedly challenging, they are not as "open" as the U.S. Open. This raises a deeper question: what makes a championship truly great? In my view, it's not just about the competition, but also about the opportunity it provides for anyone to participate and dream. One thing that immediately stands out is the democratic nature of the U.S. Open. Your station in life, your bank account - none of that matters. This is what makes the game and this particular championship so beautiful. From my perspective, the U.S. Open is a celebration of the sport's inclusivity and the potential for anyone to achieve greatness. What many people don't realize is that the U.S. Open is not just about the top-tier players. It's about the amateurs who are trying to make their mark and the professionals who are trying to secure their place in the sport's history. This is real drama, and it's what keeps fans engaged and invested. As I write this, some 650 golfers are battling for one of the remaining spots at the U.S. Open. Some of them are household names, while others are unknown to most people. But today, weeks before the real tournament, these golfers are trying to fend off UPS drivers for a June 18 tee time at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. This is the essence of the U.S. Open: a chance for anyone to compete and dream. In conclusion, Golf's Longest Day is more than just a day of coverage. It's a celebration of the sport's inclusivity and the potential for anyone to achieve greatness. It's a day that reminds us of the beauty of the game and the passion of its fans. Personally, I think that this day is a testament to the power of sports to bring people together and inspire dreams. What this really suggests is that the U.S. Open is not just a championship, but a symbol of the sport's inclusivity and the potential for anyone to achieve greatness.