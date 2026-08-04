Goya Tower: Thailand's Elephant-Dung Brick Masterpiece (2026)

In the heart of southern Thailand, a unique architectural marvel has emerged, challenging conventional notions of design and sustainability. Boonserm Premthada's Goya Tower, a testament to innovation and cultural reverence, stands tall in Phang Nga, inviting visitors to embark on a journey of discovery.

A Tower of Cultural Significance

Goya Tower, named after a female elephant native to the region, is more than just an observation deck. It embodies the deep connection between elephants and the ecological and cultural fabric of Phang Nga. The tower's design, with its cylindrical columns and curved walkways, creates a captivating ascent, offering a gradual revelation of the surrounding landscape - a true fusion of architecture and nature.

The Power of Organic Bricks

At the core of this project lies an intriguing material - handmade elephant dung bricks. Each brick, crafted with precision, measures 33 centimeters in diameter and 5 centimeters thick. Produced in five natural hues and left unfired, these bricks rely on the simplest of elements: human touch, sunlight, and time. The construction process is an art in itself, with each brick carefully threaded onto a steel rod, stacked, and arranged in a deliberate color pattern, transforming the organic material into a structural masterpiece.

A Journey from Ta Klang Village

The story of Goya Tower's bricks began as a humble experiment in Ta Klang Village. What started as a curious idea, met with skepticism, evolved into a long-term research project exploring the potential for elephant-raising communities to create new forms of craftsmanship, value, and architecture. Over time, these bricks gained recognition, finding their way into prestigious museum collections. However, with Goya Tower, Premthada brings this research back to its roots, integrating it into the very landscape it celebrates.

A New Perspective on Architecture

Goya Tower challenges the notion of architecture as solely a human endeavor. Here, elephants, sunlight, and the landscape of Phang Nga play pivotal roles in shaping the structure. The tower becomes a living, breathing entity, a part of a larger cycle connecting animals, humans, and the environment. It is a powerful reminder of the potential for architecture to be both sustainable and deeply rooted in cultural heritage.

Deeper Reflections

Goya Tower prompts us to reconsider our relationship with nature and the potential for architecture to tell stories and preserve cultural memories. It invites us to explore the boundaries of creativity and sustainability, offering a unique perspective on how we can shape our built environment in harmony with the natural world. In my opinion, projects like Goya Tower not only inspire but also challenge us to think beyond the conventional, pushing the boundaries of what architecture can be and do.

Conclusion

Boonserm Premthada's Goya Tower is a testament to the power of innovation and cultural reverence in architecture. It stands as a beacon, inviting us to explore, discover, and appreciate the unique connection between elephants, humans, and the landscape of Phang Nga. This project is a reminder that architecture, when rooted in cultural heritage and sustainability, can create spaces that are not only functional but also deeply meaningful and inspiring.