Grading Michigan Football’s Transfer Portal Classes: 2023 to 2026 | College Football Analysis (2026)

Grading Michigan Football's Transfer Portal Strategy: A Journey Through Four Classes

In the ever-evolving landscape of college football, the transfer portal has become a pivotal tool for roster management. Once a taboo, it's now an integral part of the offseason strategy for many programs, including Michigan. The Wolverines have been on a journey of discovery with their transfer portal classes, and it's time to take a closer look at the last four.

The 2023 Class: A Triumph of Strategic Recruitment

In my opinion, the 2023 class was a masterpiece of strategic recruitment. With a focus on filling specific needs, Michigan brought in a class of nine players that made an immediate impact. AJ Barner, who became a backup tight end, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win the Super Bowl. This class wasn't just about immediate contributions; it was about shaping the future.

Myles Hinton and Josaiah Stewart were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Ernest Hausmann served as team captain. This class had a short-term impact, but it also laid the foundation for future success. The sheer number of key contributions shows the strength of Michigan's strategy.

The 2024 Class: A Step Back, But With Promise

The 2024 class, with nine players, was a step back in terms of immediate impact. The coaching change and lower expectations might have played a role in this. However, Josh Priebe and Dominic Zvada made an immediate impact, with Priebe earning All-Big Ten third-team honors and Zvada being a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection. Jaishawn Barham's transition from linebacker to edge rusher was also noteworthy.

The remaining players either didn't contribute or transferred out, which is a common challenge with transfer classes. Despite some highlights, the overall impact was minimal, leaving much to be desired.

The 2025 Class: A Mixed Bag of Short-Lived Contributions

The 2025 class, the largest to date, brought in 16 players. It had its ups and downs, with a single-year benefit that was instrumental in a 9-4 season. Justice Haynes and Donovan McCulley stood out on offense, with Haynes rushing for over 100 yards in six of his seven starts and earning All-Big Ten third-team honors. On defense, Troy Bowles is expected to take on a bigger role in 2026.

However, many contributions were short-lived. While Haynes exceeded expectations, his injury muted his season-long impact. The remaining transfers simply lived up to expectations, with the fate of the class resting on Bowles' shoulders.

The 2026 Class: A Promise of Long-Term Impact

The 2026 class, with 16 players, has the potential to add longevity to Michigan's roster. Kyle Whittingham brought over key talent from Utah, including JJ Buchanan and John Henry Daley, who are likely to make major contributions right away. Jaime Ffrench Jr. has also received offseason attention.

The class is relatively young and defense-heavy, with returning players like Bryce Underwood and Jordan Marshall occupying major snaps. The depth and size of the class are promising, and if Trey Butkowski wins the kicking job and Cameron Brown wins the punting job, they'll be key additions.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Michigan's Transfer Portal Strategy

As Michigan continues to navigate the transfer portal, it's clear that the strategy is evolving. The 2023 class set a high bar, and the 2026 class has the potential to match it. The Wolverines are learning to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college football, and their approach to the transfer portal is a key part of that.

In my opinion, Michigan's strategy is a fascinating blend of short-term gains and long-term planning. The transfer portal is a tool that, when used effectively, can shape the future of a program. As the Wolverines continue to refine their approach, the future looks bright for Michigan football.