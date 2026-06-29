Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges Guide: Twingo Special Event and More! (2026)

The upcoming Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges are a thrilling addition to the gaming experience, offering players a chance to earn rewards while enjoying a variety of exciting events. This week's lineup features a mix of races, each with its own unique challenges and rewards, catering to different playstyles and preferences.

One of the standout events is the Renault Twingo One-Make race at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit. The Twingo, a charming little car, takes center stage in a three-lap special event. While the win reward of 27,000 credits might seem modest, the quick nature of the race makes it an attractive challenge. This event is a testament to the game's ability to showcase a wide range of vehicles and circuits, providing players with diverse experiences.

In contrast, the World Touring Car 800 at Watkins Glen Long Course is a high-stakes affair. With a 10-lap race and a substantial win reward of 200,000 credits, it demands precision and strategy. The restrictions on power and tire wear add an extra layer of complexity, making it a true test of skill and endurance.

The World Rally Challenge at Tokyo Expressway Central Clockwise offers a unique twist. Gr.B rally cars, known for their off-road prowess, are unleashed on the city's expressways. The 10-lap race comes with a substantial fuel and tire wear penalty, making it a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. The win reward of 65,000 credits reflects the challenge, and the event is a refreshing departure from the typical road racing.

The European Sunday Cup 400 at Goodwood Motor Circuit is a more relaxed affair, allowing players to showcase their driving skills in a four-lap race. With a win reward of 52,000 credits, it's a great opportunity to earn some credits while enjoying a scenic circuit. The restriction to European road cars adds a layer of authenticity to the experience.

The Pickup Truck Race at Fishermans Ranch is a fun and light-hearted event. The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and Ford F-150 SVT Raptor go head-to-head in a single-lap dash, offering a unique twist on the traditional racing format. The win reward of 32,000 credits is a nice bonus for this entertaining challenge.

In summary, the June 19th Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges provide a diverse range of events, each with its own appeal. From the quick and charming Twingo race to the high-stakes World Touring Car, players have a variety of options to choose from. The rewards, including credit tickets, offer a tangible incentive to complete the challenges, making it a must-play for fans of the series.

As an avid Gran Turismo player, I find these weekly challenges to be a fantastic way to keep the game fresh and engaging. The variety of events and the opportunity to earn rewards make each week a new adventure. The game's ability to consistently introduce new content is a testament to its longevity and the dedication of its developers. I highly recommend giving these challenges a try, as they offer a unique blend of excitement and strategy that is sure to keep players entertained for hours.

Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges Guide: Twingo Special Event and More! (2026)
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