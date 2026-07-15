Grandmothers on Bikes vs. Victoria's Rapid Bus: A Race for Better Transit (2026)

The Great Transit Race: When Bikes Challenge Buses and Cities Reconsider Their Priorities

There’s something undeniably captivating about a race that pits grandmothers on bikes against a rapid bus. It’s not just the whimsy of the image—though that’s certainly part of it. What makes this particularly fascinating is the deeper message it carries: a city’s transit system isn’t just about moving people; it’s about shaping the future of urban life. Better Transit YYJ’s stunt in Victoria isn’t just a publicity grab; it’s a bold statement about the frustrations of a community that feels its transit system is failing it.

The Race That Exposes the Cracks



On the surface, the race between the Route 95 Blink RapidBus and a team of cycling grandmothers seems like a lighthearted challenge. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find a sharp critique of Victoria’s transit infrastructure. Personally, I think this race is a brilliant way to highlight the inefficiencies of a system that’s supposed to be ‘rapid’ but often feels anything but. The fact that a group of grandmothers on bikes stands a decent chance of beating a bus designed for speed says volumes about the challenges commuters face daily.

What many people don’t realize is that the issues plaguing the 95 aren’t unique to Victoria. Cities across North America are grappling with similar problems: traffic congestion, slow boarding processes, and a lack of dedicated transit lanes. But what makes Victoria’s case interesting is the grassroots activism driving the conversation. Better Transit YYJ isn’t just complaining; they’re taking action, and in doing so, they’re forcing the city to confront its shortcomings.

The Politics of Transit Lanes



One thing that immediately stands out is the resistance from Colwood’s council to build dedicated transit lanes on the Old Island Highway. From my perspective, this is where the story gets really intriguing. Transit lanes aren’t just about making buses faster; they’re about prioritizing public transportation over private vehicles. It’s a symbolic shift in how cities view mobility, and Colwood’s hesitation feels like a relic of outdated thinking.

If you take a step back and think about it, the reluctance to invest in transit infrastructure often boils down to political inertia. Councils worry about pushback from drivers, businesses, and residents who fear change. But what this really suggests is a lack of vision. Cities that prioritize transit are investing in a more sustainable, equitable, and efficient future. Colwood’s delay isn’t just slowing down buses; it’s holding back progress.

The Human Cost of Inefficient Transit



What this race also brings to light is the human cost of inefficient transit. More than 11,000 people rely on the 95 every day, and every minute wasted in traffic or at slow boarding stops is time taken away from their lives. In my opinion, this is where the conversation about transit often falls short. We talk about numbers and speeds, but we forget the people behind those statistics.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the call for back-door boarding—a simple change that could save significant time. It’s a small fix, but it speaks to a larger issue: the reluctance of transit authorities to adopt innovations that could improve the rider experience. If BC Transit is ‘years behind’ on something as basic as this, it raises a deeper question: are they truly committed to making transit better, or are they content with the status quo?

The Future of Douglas Street: A Microcosm of Urban Priorities



The push to transform Douglas Street into a corridor primarily for pedestrians and transit is where this story becomes a broader commentary on urban planning. Douglas isn’t just a busy transit route; it’s a key shopping street and a lifeline for downtown Victoria. The question Better Transit YYJ is asking is profound: do we want a city dominated by cars, or one where people can move freely and safely?

From my perspective, this is the heart of the matter. Transit isn’t just about getting from point A to point B; it’s about how we live, work, and interact in our cities. A city that prioritizes transit is one that values its residents’ time, health, and well-being. It’s a city that’s looking to the future, not clinging to the past.

What This Race Really Means



If there’s one takeaway from this race, it’s that change often starts with bold, unconventional actions. Better Transit YYJ’s stunt isn’t just about proving a point; it’s about sparking a conversation and demanding accountability. Personally, I think this is the kind of activism cities need more of. It’s not enough to complain about problems; we need to find creative ways to highlight them and push for solutions.

As I reflect on this story, I’m reminded of how transit is a mirror of a city’s values. Are we willing to invest in systems that serve the many, or will we continue to prioritize the few? The race between the grandmothers and the bus might seem like a small event, but it’s a powerful symbol of a much larger struggle. And in that struggle, I see hope—hope that cities can change, and that communities can lead the way.

So, as the grandmothers pedal and the bus lurches forward, I’ll be watching not just to see who wins, but to see if Victoria takes the hint. Because in the end, this isn’t just about a race; it’s about the kind of city we want to live in. And that’s a race we all have a stake in.