Green Line Issue on Galaxy S23 After One UI 8.5 Update: What to Do (2026)

The recent rollout of Samsung's One UI 8.5 update has sparked concern among Galaxy S23 users, who are reporting an unexpected and rather peculiar issue. A growing number of users are encountering green and pink lines on their smartphone screens, a defect that seems to be linked to the update process.

What makes this particularly intriguing is the potential cause: some users claim the problem arises when the phone overheats during the update. While excessive heat is often associated with such issues, it's not a definitive trigger, leaving us with more questions than answers.

The Green Line Phenomenon

The green line defect has been a recurring problem for Samsung users, and its reappearance post-update is a cause for concern. Reports suggest that the issue is not limited to a specific model, with both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra affected. One user even went as far as placing their phone on an ice tray during the update to prevent overheating, highlighting the severity of the problem.

Samsung's Response

Samsung's approach to this issue is worth noting. The company offers a free screen replacement for affected devices, but only within three years of purchase. This policy means that many users may be left with a costly repair bill if their warranty has expired. Reports from Samsung service centers in India quote a price of around $206 for a screen replacement, a significant expense for many.

A Broader Trend

This issue is not isolated to the Galaxy S23 series. One UI 8.5 has also caused other problems, such as breaking dark mode on some phones and causing video calling glitches. These issues, while frustrating, are software-related and can often be resolved with further updates. However, a hardware problem like the green line defect is more concerning and potentially costly for users.

Conclusion

The green and pink line issue is a fascinating yet worrying development for Galaxy S23 users. It raises questions about the update process and the potential impact of overheating on device performance. While Samsung's response offers some relief for those within warranty, it leaves many users facing a costly repair. This situation highlights the importance of understanding the potential risks associated with software updates and the need for manufacturers to address such issues promptly and effectively.