Green Revolution: How Animation Studios Are Getting Eco-Certified (2026)

The animation industry, long overlooked in environmental discussions, is finally getting its own green certification. This development is particularly fascinating as it addresses a significant gap in the film and TV business, where live-action productions have had the advantage of environmental report cards for years. What makes this story even more intriguing is the collaborative effort behind it, as three distinct organizations have come together to create a shared European standard for animation studios. This is a refreshing change from the past, where environmental certification for live-action films developed differently in various countries, leading to a messy and inconsistent system. The new certification program, ANiMPACT, is a joint venture between CineRegio, Ecoprod, and Green Film, and it aims to measure and reduce the environmental impact of animation, which is a major part of the film and TV business. The project was initiated due to complaints from animation producers who felt left out of sustainable filming incentives and tools. The challenge of measuring animation's environmental impact is unique, as it is often fragmented across different players, companies, and countries, making it more complicated to manage. The single biggest environmental cost in animation comes from computers, with electricity usage being a major factor. This focus on electricity also extends to artificial intelligence, which is increasingly being used in animation production. The certification system is built around seven broad areas, including social responsibility practices, office buildings and energy use, digital workflow, travel, food, merchandise, and communication about sustainability. Studios can be assessed both as individual projects and as companies, with each standard weighted by its environmental impact. The main reason for studios and producers to bother with certification is money, as a growing number of public film funds offer financial incentives for environmentally responsible productions. This shift has already changed how live-action productions are budgeted and planned, and organizers expect the same to happen in animation. The project's backers are also pitching it as a fix for the messy environmental certification in live-action film, where different countries built their own separate systems. The pilot phase of ANiMPACT runs through May 2027, and organizers hope to have a finalized version of the standards ready by that summer. Even though it's still a test run, certifications being issued now are treated as fully real, backed by outside audits and verification. The demand for the certification program has been higher than expected, with about 40 requests from productions in multiple countries in the first month after the pilot launched. Alongside the certification program, Ecoprod and Eurimages have also launched a free online course on 'Green Animation' to help people in the industry understand animation's environmental impact and learn how to apply the new standards. This is a significant step forward for the animation industry, and it's exciting to see the collaborative efforts that are driving this change. Personally, I think this is a crucial development for the film and TV business, and it's a positive step towards a more sustainable future. In my opinion, the animation industry has been overlooked for too long, and it's about time it gets the attention it deserves in terms of environmental responsibility. From my perspective, this certification program is a necessary and welcome development, and it's a great example of how collaboration and innovation can lead to positive change.
Green Revolution: How Animation Studios Are Getting Eco-Certified (2026)
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