Grief, Loss, and Resilience: A Teenager's Journey (2026)

The Weight of Goodbye: How One Teenager’s Grief Became a Masterclass in Resilience

There’s a line in Marilyn’s story that stops you cold: ‘I’ve attended more funerals than birthday parties.’ It’s a statement so stark, so unflinchingly honest, that it forces you to pause. Not just because of the sheer volume of loss this 18-year-old Yolŋu woman has endured, but because of the way she carries it. Marilyn isn’t defined by her grief—she’s shaped by it. And there’s a world of difference.

Personally, I think what makes Marilyn’s journey so compelling is how she refuses to let grief be the end of her story. It’s not just about survival; it’s about transformation. From my perspective, this isn’t just a tale of loss—it’s a masterclass in resilience, told through the lens of a teenager who’s had to grow up faster than most.

The Unseen Weight of Early Grief

Marilyn lost her mother at five, her aunties soon after, and her nanna by 12. By the time most kids are worrying about schoolyard drama, she was grappling with existential questions like, ‘What is my worth if everyone keeps leaving?’ What many people don’t realize is that grief at such a young age isn’t just emotional—it’s formative. It shapes how you see yourself, how you relate to others, and how you navigate the world.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Marilyn’s losses weren’t isolated events. They were a cascade, each one building on the last. This raises a deeper question: How do we support young people who are grieving repeatedly? In a society that often treats grief as a linear process, Marilyn’s story highlights its cyclical, cumulative nature.

The Unexpected Gift of Family

What’s particularly fascinating is how Marilyn’s grief also became a gateway to connection. When her remaining aunt arranged for her to live with a foster family, Marilyn didn’t just gain a new home—she gained brothers. Jacob, Kayden, and Thomas didn’t just accept her; they claimed her. As Marilyn puts it, ‘I don’t see difference within us. To me, they’re my brothers by blood.’

This idea of chosen family is something I find especially interesting. It challenges the notion that family is solely defined by biology. For Marilyn, family became a lifeline, a way to anchor herself in a world that kept pulling the rug out from under her. It’s a reminder that sometimes the people who save us aren’t the ones we’re born to—they’re the ones who show up.

The Grief That Changed Everything

Jacob’s death, though, was different. Marilyn was 14, old enough to understand the finality of it. She describes it as the moment her ‘whole life fell apart.’ What this really suggests is that grief isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience. Each loss carves its own unique wound, and some wounds cut deeper than others.

If you take a step back and think about it, Jacob’s death wasn’t just a personal loss for Marilyn—it was a loss for his six children, for her foster mother, for the entire community. Grief, in this sense, becomes a shared burden. But it’s also a shared legacy. Marilyn now carries Jacob’s stories, passing them on to his kids. ‘I miss your dad too,’ she tells her niece. It’s a simple phrase, but it’s loaded with meaning. It’s about keeping love alive, even in the face of absence.

Grief as a Lifelong Companion

Here’s what I find most striking: Marilyn doesn’t talk about overcoming grief. She talks about accepting it. ‘It’s a part of who I am now,’ she says. ‘I wouldn’t be who I am if I didn’t lose all those people.’ This perspective is radical in its honesty. It challenges the cultural narrative that grief is something to be ‘gotten over,’ as if it’s a temporary inconvenience.

In my opinion, this is where Marilyn’s wisdom shines. She understands that grief isn’t something you leave behind—it’s something you integrate. It becomes part of your DNA, shaping your strengths, your vulnerabilities, and your capacity for love. What this really suggests is that grief isn’t the opposite of life—it’s a part of it.

The Broader Implications: Grief in a Throwaway Culture

Marilyn’s story also forces us to confront how we, as a society, handle grief—or, more often, don’t. We live in a culture that prioritizes quick fixes and emotional efficiency. Grief, with its messy, unpredictable timeline, doesn’t fit neatly into that framework.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Marilyn’s community—both her biological and chosen family—stepped in to hold space for her grief. This raises a deeper question: What would it look like if we all did that? If we stopped treating grief as something to be endured in private and started seeing it as a collective responsibility?

A Provocative Takeaway

Marilyn’s story isn’t just about loss—it’s about what we gain when we allow ourselves to sit with pain. Personally, I think her journey challenges us to rethink our relationship with grief. It’s not something to be feared or avoided; it’s something to be honored.

If you take a step back and think about it, Marilyn’s life is a testament to the power of human resilience. She’s not just surviving—she’s thriving, on her own terms. And in a world that often feels fractured and disconnected, that’s a lesson we could all stand to learn.

So, the next time you hear someone say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ maybe pause. Ask them how they’re carrying their own grief. Because, as Marilyn’s story reminds us, grief isn’t just about saying goodbye—it’s about learning how to keep living, one day at a time.