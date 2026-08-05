Haleh Ghaemolsabahi Appointed Interim CIO at UConn: A Legacy of IT Leadership (2026)

In a significant move, Haleh Ghaemolsabahi has been appointed as the interim Chief Information Officer (CIO) at UConn, bringing with her an impressive three-decade-long career in Information Technology Services. This appointment is a testament to her expertise and dedication to the university's technological advancements.

A Trailblazer in Digital Innovation

What makes Haleh's journey particularly fascinating is her role as a pioneer in UConn's digital transformation. She created and implemented the university's inaugural institutional website, a groundbreaking achievement that laid the foundation for UConn's online presence. Imagine, for a moment, the impact of that first website—a digital gateway that connected the university to the world, enabling access to information and resources like never before.

Strategic Leadership in IT

Haleh's strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping UConn's technological landscape. She has led the implementation of critical systems, such as the enterprise Learning Management System, ensuring a seamless and efficient learning experience for students and faculty. Additionally, her work on the Global Cestode Database project, funded by the National Science Foundation, showcases her ability to drive innovative research initiatives with global impact.

Collaboration and Centralization

One of Haleh's notable strengths is her ability to foster collaboration across academic and administrative units. She identifies opportunities for centralized IT services, streamlining operations and reducing risks. This approach not only enhances efficiency but also strengthens the university's technological infrastructure.

Educational Background and Experience

Haleh's educational background, with a bachelor's degree from France and a master's from UConn, reflects her international perspective and deep understanding of applied mathematics and computer science. Her extensive experience, from technician to deputy CIO, showcases a unique blend of technical expertise and leadership skills.

A New Chapter for UConn's IT

As Haleh steps into her interim role, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. Her appointment is a strategic move that leverages her extensive experience and expertise to guide UConn's IT operations during this transitional period.

Conclusion

Haleh Ghaemolsabahi's appointment as interim CIO is a significant milestone for UConn, highlighting the university's commitment to technological excellence and innovation. Her leadership and vision will undoubtedly shape the future of UConn's digital landscape, ensuring its continued success and relevance in an ever-evolving digital world.