HALHF is going all in on plasma acceleration (2026)

The world of particle physics is abuzz with the potential of plasma-wakefield acceleration (PWFA), a disruptive technology that could revolutionize the way we build and operate large-scale particle accelerators. The Hybrid Asymmetric Linear Higgs Factory (HALHF) project is at the forefront of this innovation, aiming to create a compact, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly Higgs factory. With its recent experimental milestone at the CLARA test facility, HALHF is paving the way for a new era of accelerator technology.

A New Paradigm in Accelerator Physics

The HALHF project is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. By combining proven RF cavity technology with novel PWFA modules, the team is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in particle acceleration. The goal is to create a hybrid acceleration scheme that leverages the best of both worlds, offering unprecedented performance and efficiency.

The recent experiments at CLARA have demonstrated the feasibility of beam-driven plasma acceleration in the UK for the first time. The team successfully integrated PWFA modules into the facility and achieved electric fields of >GV/m gradients, focusing electron beams with >100 T/m fields. This achievement is a significant milestone, as it paves the way for future experiments and the development of a practical and at-scale PWFA concept.

Overcoming Challenges and Unlocking Potential

The HALHF team's focus on three key performance metrics - very high field strengths, maintaining beam quality, and minimizing energy spread - has established a solid foundation for future experiments. By addressing these challenges, they are setting the stage for substantial advances in plasma acceleration. The upcoming experimental runs at CLARA will tackle the hurdles of high energies and competitive luminosity, pushing the limits of PWFA technology.

The collaboration's efforts are not limited to the lab. They have submitted their findings to the European Particle Physics Strategy Update 2026, advocating for increased resources and funding for plasma acceleration research. The goal is to raise the profile of PWFA and demonstrate its potential as an enabling technology. By coordinating international development activity, the community aims to bring PWFA closer to practical realization and scale.

A Bright Future for Plasma Acceleration

In the words of Richard D'Arcy, the project's principal investigator, "We want to show particle physicists that PWFA isn't some flash in the pan. This is an enabling technology that really has legs."

The HALHF project and its collaborators are not just pushing the boundaries of science; they are reshaping the future of particle physics. With their innovative approach and groundbreaking experiments, they are paving the way for a new generation of accelerators that are smaller, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. The potential impact on the field is immense, and the future of PWFA looks bright.