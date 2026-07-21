Hapoel Tel Aviv Secures EuroLeague Star Center Dan Oturu Until 2029 (2026)

Hapoel Tel Aviv has made a significant move in securing one of the EuroLeague's elite centers, Dan Oturu, for the long term. This extension through the 2028-29 season is a testament to the club's faith in Oturu's potential and his impact on the team. As a 26-year-old American center, Oturu has quickly become a cornerstone of Hapoel's success, especially during their historic EuroLeague debut in the summer of 2025. His performance last season was nothing short of remarkable, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 71% from two-point range. These numbers not only showcase his versatility and skill but also highlight his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

What makes Oturu's extension even more intriguing is the context of his previous contract. With his previous deal set to expire in the summer of 2028, the extension signifies a strong commitment from both parties. It also underscores the club's recognition of his value and the potential for continued growth and success. Oturu's ability to set a new EuroLeague record for the most two-point field goals made in a single season (232) further cements his status as one of the league's most dynamic and productive big men.

The extension also provides a boost to Hapoel's roster, which already includes a mix of established stars and promising young talent. Players like Vasilije Micic, Yiftach Ziv, and Guy Palatin are key contributors, while the likes of Antonio Blakeney, Elijah Bryant, and Amir Coffey bring a blend of scoring and defensive prowess. The addition of Oturu, however, adds a layer of depth and versatility that can significantly impact the team's performance and overall competitiveness.

Looking ahead, the extension of Dan Oturu is a strategic move that not only strengthens Hapoel Tel Aviv's current lineup but also positions them for future success. It sends a clear message that the club is committed to building a sustainable and competitive team. For fans and analysts alike, this extension raises questions about the team's long-term strategy and the potential for continued growth and improvement. As the EuroLeague season unfolds, the impact of Oturu's extension will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion and analysis, especially as Hapoel Tel Aviv aims to solidify its place among the league's elite.