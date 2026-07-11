Harvard Management Company Shakeup: Two Top Directors Exit Ahead of CEO Transition (2026)

Harvard Management Company (HMC) is facing a leadership transition as two of its longtime managing directors, Adam Goldstein and Elaine Chan, have recently departed. Their exits come amidst a significant shift in the firm's structure and strategy, with CEO N.P. "Narv" Narvekar set to retire in fall 2027, marking the first CEO transition in nearly a decade. This development raises questions about the future direction of HMC and the impact of these changes on Harvard's endowment management.

Goldstein and Chan's departures are notable for several reasons. Firstly, they both joined HMC during Narvekar's tenure, contributing to the leaner and more efficient operation that emerged from his overhaul of the endowment manager. Their expertise and experience were instrumental in navigating the challenges faced by the endowment, which had been struggling to keep up with peer institutions.

Goldstein, the highest-paid managing director in 2024, received nearly $3.5 million, highlighting his significant role in the firm's operations. His departure, along with Chan's, leaves a void in the senior ranks, especially given their contributions to the restructuring plan that laid off half the company's staff and spun off multiple investment teams. This plan was crucial in turning around the endowment's performance, with Harvard's endowment growing nearly 60% from $35.7 billion to $56.9 billion under Narvekar's leadership.

The San Francisco office, which Chan was expected to work out of, further underscores the expansion of HMC's reach into West Coast technology and venture capital investments. This satellite office is a strategic move, given the growing importance of these sectors in the investment landscape. However, the departures of Goldstein and Chan may impact the firm's ability to maintain its momentum in these new markets.

The timing of these exits is particularly intriguing, as it coincides with Narvekar's planned retirement and the upcoming CEO transition. It remains to be seen how these changes will shape the future of HMC and Harvard's endowment management. The success of the firm's new leadership will depend on their ability to navigate the challenges of maintaining strong performance and adapting to the evolving investment landscape.

In my opinion, the departures of Goldstein and Chan are a significant development that will have lasting implications for HMC and Harvard. The firm must now focus on a smooth transition and strategic planning to ensure the continued success of the endowment. The upcoming CEO transition will be a critical test of the firm's resilience and adaptability in the face of change.